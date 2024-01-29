As the Dallas Cowboys sit on the sidelines of the NFL playoffs once again, it becomes the what-if time of year when experts and tailgaters alike consider what the future might hold.

Two analysts have focused on the same possibility: the Cowboys might trade quarterback Dak Prescott to the Chicago Bears for quarterback Justin Fields.

K.D. Drummond wrote for USA Today that right now, the safe money is on Prescott, set to have a salary cap impact of $62 million, returning for Dallas in the fall.

But the idea had a fiscal plus side, because Fields only made about $2.3 million in the 2023 season.

“Grabbing Fields comes with little risk,” Drummond wrote, suggesting the draft picks that could come along with trading Prescott would give the Cowboys an array of options.

As for the Bears, Drummond wrote, “Adding Prescott instead of a rookie QB, gives Chicago instant credibility and a chance to make the playoffs right now.”

“Bears GM Ryan Poles didn’t draft Fields, so tying your future to a QB that isn’t even part of your regime seems like a dumb move,” Drummond wrote.

OUT OF LEFT FIELDS?#Cowboys Trade Dak Prescott for Justin Fields? Analyst Explores Draft Scenario https://t.co/R3tlqc7ZYG via @ALiccScouting — fishsports ✭ (@fishsports) January 25, 2024

Anthony Licciardi pondered the same question in an analysis for Sports Illustrated.

Licciardi noted that from a Dallas perspective, “Another 12-5 season — Dallas’ third in a row — has ended in utter disaster and ended a three-year run with just a single playoff win.”

“Stars need to be paid, generational talents are aging out, and Dallas still hasn’t made a conference game,” he wrote.

Licciardi noted that Prescott’s contract allows him to veto any trade, but he noted that if the deal should ever happen “and Prescott is willing to accept the Windy City as a trade destination, he’ll be paid handsomely, and the Cowboys will, too.”

“The Cowboys would be able to put Fields behind the best offensive line of his career and, if the defense comes back strong, could still compete for a playoff spot,” he wrote.

“If Fields flames out, the rookie can start in 2025 after marinating for a season. This gives them flexibility and a chance at a somewhat cost-controlled star quarterback,” Licciardi wrote, noting that despite all the theoretical possibilities, “it’s hard to conjure up a scenario where moving on is anywhere close to preferable.”

Chicago has its own problems, also noted by Sports Illustrated. Running back coach David Walker was sent packing partway through the season after the early season departure of defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

After Walker was fired, head coach Matt Eberflus said there was no culture issue with the coaches.

“The culture in our building is outstanding. The guys work hard every single day. The relationship piece is there. We care about each other,” he said.

