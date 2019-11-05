Star QB Calls Trump's Rumored Attendance at Gigantic LSU-Alabama Clash 'Pretty Cool'

President Donald Trump will reportedly be attending the University of Alabama’s Saturday football game against Louisiana State University, and at least one LSU player is excited about it.

Quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters during a Monday news conference that it will be “pretty cool” to have the president in attendance.

“Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool, having the president at the game,” he said.

Watch Burrow’s comments below:

“Doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, president at the game is pretty cool,” he added.

Sports Illustrated’s Bama Central reported Monday that Trump would be at the game — a matchup between the two top teams both in the SEC West.

Both Alabama and LSU are undefeated this season.

Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will feature two teams nearly universally regarded as the best in the country by a variety of rankings.

Burrow has anchored LSU’s offense with a historically impressive season.

The quarterback has thrown for 2,805 passing yards and 30 touchdowns this season, both good for second in the nation.

Trump has attended high-profile college games before.

In 2018, he made an appearance at the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Georgia and Alabama, a game that the Crimson Tide came from behind to win in overtime.

The president left that game during halftime.

Trump’s presence at a different kind of game made news last month.

At Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C., Trump was booed by the crowd.

A few “lock him up” chants even broke out.

The World Series political drama did not end there, however, as the victorious Nationals’ trip to the White House produced news of its own on Monday.

When Trump asked Kurt Suzuki, the team’s veteran catcher, to step up to the podium to “say a couple words,” Suzuki donned a Make America Great Again hat.

The move apparently surprised the president, who said he “didn’t know that was going to happen.”

