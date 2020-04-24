Star QB Joe Burrow Leads Pledge of Allegiance Hours Before Becoming First Pick in NFL Draft

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow continues to impress, even though we haven’t seen him throw a football in months.

The Heisman Trophy winner, a gunslinger on the field, was picked No. 1 overall in the NFL draft Thursday night by the Cincinnati Bengals for his arm, leadership and high football IQ.

But Burrow has also shown a penchant for class, humility and patriotism that is much-needed in the NFL.

On Thursday morning, hours ahead of being drafted, Burrow led a group of elementary schoolkids in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Yahoo Sports reported the football star’s mother, Robin, is the principal of Eastern Elementary School in Meigs County, Ohio.

While the kids are learning from home, they still reciting the pledge each morning as they tune into class via video, and Robin leads them.

On the day her son was set to be the top selection in the NFL draft, he was happy to join her as her official “pledge helper.”

This guy is exactly what the NFL needs.

While many players in recent years have decided to use their fame and talent to protest during the country’s national anthem, Joe Burrow was proud to lead a group of kids in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

He is not only a former consensus All-American player at LSU, he is also an all-American kind of guy.

Burrow’s humility is constantly on display, and he is unapologetically genuine.

The quarterback poked a little fun at himself on social media Thursday, noting that his signature clean haircut wasn’t up to par as barbershops are closed due to nationwide shutdowns.

Nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 23, 2020

He endeared himself to many Americans in December when he delivered an emotional speech about poverty in southeast Ohio after winning the Heisman Trophy.

The moment from the speech. Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech is all the #MondayMotivation you need. pic.twitter.com/AG2G8dazn1 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 16, 2019

Burrow also turned heads in November after his team toppled Alabama en route to winning the SEC West, a conference championship and eventually a national championship.

When asked about President Donald Trump’s attending the game, Burrow said, “Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool, having the president at the game.”

“Doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican. The president at the game is pretty cool,” he said.

Burrow, who owns the single-season NCAA touchdown record with 60 touchdown passes last year, is a patriot and an exemplary young man.

The Bengals are fortunate to have him as the face of their franchise.

