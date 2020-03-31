'Star Wars' Actor Andrew Jack Dead from Coronavirus

Andrew Jack, a famed dialect coach and actor known for his work on the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and the “Star Wars” franchise, died Tuesday from coronavirus-related complications. He was 76.

The actor’s representative Jill McCullough confirmed Jack’s death.

“He died this morning of Covid-19 at St Peter’s Hospital, Chertsey,” she said to the Evening Standard.

Jack played recurring character Resistance Major Caluan Ematt in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

He also voiced the character of Moloch in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Jack was also a renowned dialect coach, lending his teaching talents to actors in films such as “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Sherlock Holmes,” “Alien v. Predator,” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Jack was responsible for teaching J.R.R. Tolkien’s Elvish language to the “Lord of the Rings” cast as the supervising dialect coach, the Evening Standard reported.

“Andrew lived on one the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers,” McCullough said.

“Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from NZ last week.

“She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held.”

Jack’s wife posted about his death on social media, writing, “We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago.”

Rogers added that her late husband “was in no pain” and that he died peacefully, “knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”

McCullough said that Jack had been working full-time, most recently as a voice coach for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, a production that has been paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Andrew was full of life – he was tall and striking with flowing white hair. You wouldn’t miss him if he walked into a room,” McCullough said.

“Dialect coaching isn’t just about being good at accents – you need to make actors feel safe and confident – and Andrew’s actors adored him,” McCullough told Metro.

