'Star Wars' Actor Dead at Age 56 After Suddenly Collapsing Outside Train Station

Paul Grant, who has held roles in two of the biggest movie franchises in existence, has died at the age of 56.

According to Sky News, Grant was found collapsed at King’s Cross station in London last Thursday.

The outlet noted that Grant was declared brain dead following the collapse.

The actor was pronounced dead early Monday morning after his family ultimately opted to remove him from life support, following the brain-dead diagnosis.

A London Ambulance Service representative told Sky News that they had dispatched a unit on Thursday after receiving “reports of an incident.”

“We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority,” the representative said.

The actor is survived by his girlfriend, two daughters, one son, as well as stepchildren and grandchildren.

One of the daughters, Sophie Jayne Grant, gave a pained statement to Sky News:

“I’m heartbroken… No girl deserves their dad to be taken away… He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon.”

Grant has held roles in cult classics like 1988’s “Willow” and 1986’s “Labyrinth,” but most fans are likely familiar with his work from two gigantic movie franchises — Harry Potter and Star Wars.

According to movie database IMDb, Grant actually has an uncredited role in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first film in that franchise’s history, as one of the goblins.

In that movie, goblins were typically seen running the Gringotts Bank.

But Grant’s most iconic work easily came in 1983 when he portrayed an Ewok in the third Star Wars film (despite being “Episode VI”), “Return of the Jedi.”

The Ewoks were a small band of furry creatures that helped topple the evil Empire in the film’s closing third act.

Star Wars and Harry Potter actor dies after collapsing outside King’s Cross station https://t.co/qm1sdC0JNN — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 20, 2023



According to the New York Post, the 4-foot-4 movie star lived with Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, “a rare genetic type of dwarfism.”

Grant, who has admitted to substance abuse issues in the past, took the dwarfism in stride, often jokingly calling himself the “King of Dwarves,” according to his girlfriend.

“He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face,” Jayne Grant told the Post.

