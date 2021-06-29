Star Wars Actor Unloads on Disney After Company Makes Politically Correct Change to Franchise

As Disney gives a Star Wars starship a politically correct new name, an actor who played the character of Boba Fett erupted on social media.

Mark Anthony Austin, who played Boba Fett in a special edition of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” took Disney to task after reports surfaced that his character’s starship, Slave I, is going to be renamed Boba Fett’s Starship in an upcoming Lego toy playset.

The news first broke on Jedi News, a fan website whose operators spoke with Lego Star Wars design team members at a Lego media event.

“We’re not calling it Slave I anymore. This is Boba Fett’s Starship,” said Michael Lee Stockwell, Lego Star Wars lead designer.

Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Lego Star Wars design director, confirmed that Disney was doing away with the name Slave I.

“It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore,” he said.

Austin reacted to the name change in a series of tweets on Sunday and Monday.

“My ship will forever be Slave1. Nothing. Not even #disney can or will change that. This is the way,” he tweeted.

Austin said the original name served a purpose.

“You have to consider [whose] ship it is. A bounty hunter. A hunter of dangerous targets. Somebody like that imbues mystery, darkness and brooding…. Slave1 is a perfect name for such a character’s spaceship. It too imbues a dark and ominous threat to be feared by any fugitive,” he wrote.

Austin also sarcastically wondered where the political correctness would end.

“WARS. Sounds harsh says #disney. Let’s change the franchise name to: STAR DISPUTES,” he joked in one tweet.

Death Star!!!! Sounds a bit harsh doesn’t it? Maybe tone it down a bit ehh! Sick Star?

