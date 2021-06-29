Path 27
News

Star Wars Actor Unloads on Disney After Company Makes Politically Correct Change to Franchise

Jack Davis June 29, 2021 at 11:45am
Path 27

As Disney gives a Star Wars starship a politically correct new name, an actor who played the character of Boba Fett erupted on social media.

Mark Anthony Austin, who played Boba Fett in a special edition of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” took Disney to task after reports surfaced that his character’s starship, Slave I, is going to be renamed Boba Fett’s Starship in an upcoming Lego toy playset.

The news first broke on Jedi News, a fan website whose operators spoke with Lego Star Wars design team members at a Lego media event.

“We’re not calling it Slave I anymore. This is Boba Fett’s Starship,” said Michael Lee Stockwell, Lego Star Wars lead designer.

Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Lego Star Wars design director, confirmed that Disney was doing away with the name Slave I.

Trending:
Facebook Loses Teen Sex Trafficking Case, Legal Defeat Puts Social Media Platforms in Crosshairs

“It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore,” he said.

Austin reacted to the name change in a series of tweets on Sunday and Monday.

“My ship will forever be Slave1. Nothing. Not even #disney can or will change that. This is the way,” he tweeted.

Austin said the original name served a purpose.

“You have to consider [whose] ship it is. A bounty hunter. A hunter of dangerous targets. Somebody like that imbues mystery, darkness and brooding…. Slave1 is a perfect name for such a character’s spaceship. It too imbues a dark and ominous threat to be feared by any fugitive,” he wrote.

Related:
Disney Makes Big Decision That Liberals Will Hate

Austin also sarcastically wondered where the political correctness would end.

“WARS. Sounds harsh says #disney. Let’s change the franchise name to: STAR DISPUTES,” he joked in one tweet.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
SD Gov. Kristi Noem Announces She's Deploying Troops to Address 'Biden's Border Crisis'
Star Wars Actor Unloads on Disney After Company Makes Politically Correct Change to Franchise
California Adds 5 States to Its State-Funded Travel Ban Over Supposedly 'Anti-LGBTQ' Laws
As Catholic Churches Burn to the Ground in Canada, Justin Trudeau Is Saying Pope Francis Is the One That Should Be Apologizing
NFL Goes to New Extreme, Launches 'Football Is Gay' Campaign
See more...

Conversation