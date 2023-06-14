Starbucks Allegedly Makes Massive 'Pride' Month Move That Has Woke Workers Furious

The massive coffee chain Starbucks is a well-known purveyor of LGBT propaganda.

The massive coffee chain Starbucks is trying to erase all things LGBT.

Those two seemingly competing criticisms have both been hurled against the brand.

While conservatives have long derided the coffee chain for its overtly pro-LGBT stance, the latter critique is relatively new and comes from Starbucks Workers United, a group aiming to unionize Starbucks employees.

In a Tuesday Twitter thread, Starbucks Workers United accused the company of removing “Pride decorations in stores across the United States.”

BREAKING: In the middle of Pride Month, Starbucks BANS Pride decorations in stores across the United States. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023

Starbucks issued a statement refuting the allegations, according to NBC News.

“We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June,” Starbucks representative Andrew Trull said.

“We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread especially as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners.”

There’s the left-leaning company that conservatives are familiar with. Starbucks, by its own account, has been pro-LGBT since 1988.

And yet, despite the denial from corporate, Starbucks Workers United provided a laundry list of purported examples of Starbucks’ newfound aversion to LGBT material.

Our official statement on Starbucks refusing to let workers put up pride decorations at dozens of stores across the country. pic.twitter.com/Dd6T6IHqN2 — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 14, 2023

As unlikely as it is that Starbucks will ever embrace anything resembling conservatism, Starbucks Workers United also offered a potential reason for why the company may be “caving.”

Citing the beleaguered Target, Starbucks Workers United essentially accused the coffee chain of being afraid of widespread backlash.

“Taking a cue from Target, who bowed to anti-LGBTQ+ pressure and removed pride merchandise, corporate and district management are taking down the pride decorations that have become an annual tradition in stores,” the group posted.

Taking a cue from Target, who bowed to anti-LGBTQ+ pressure and removed pride merchandise, corporate and district management are taking down the pride decorations that have become an annual tradition in stores. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023

Indeed, both Target and Bud Light have suffered massive damage to their respective brands (to say nothing of the fiscal hemorrhaging going on) after disastrous dalliances with LGBT activism.

Bud Light is still under intense fire more than two months after working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Target, meanwhile, was taken to task for peddling LGBT merchandise aimed specifically at kids — including clothes designed by a literal Satanist.

So as unlikely as it seems that Starbucks would mandate anything that could be remotely perceived as “anti-LGBT,” it is believable given the raging culture wars in America.

