Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol is facing heated backlash for defending a $9 cup of coffee as a worthwhile, “premium” experience.

Appearing this past Wednesday on The Wall Street Journal’s “What’s News AM” podcast, Niccol argued that Starbucks is faring well despite troubling economic conditions and rising income disparity.

“What we’re seeing is people, they want to have a special experience,” he said. “And regardless of what your income level is, in some cases, a $9 experience does feel like you’re splurging. And then what that means is we have to make it worthwhile.”

“And then in other cases, people believe, ‘Well, this is a really affordable premium experience,’ because they’re saying like, ‘Well, it’s less than $10 and I get a really premium experience,’” he added.

Starbucks CEO defends a cup of coffee costing $9 He says the customers needs to just not think about it as a $9 cup of coffee, you’re paying for the “experience” of getting a Starbucks coffee “In some cases a $9 experience does feel like you’re splurging, and then what that… pic.twitter.com/55R9xOoQEZ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 1, 2026

According to a transcript of the full conversation, Niccol was later asked by interviewer Luke Vargas about “perceptions of the economy” being “worse than they’ve been since the ’70s, since ’08, since the pandemic.”

“These are some pretty bad reference points here. Just how do you market to that consumer?” Vargas continued.

Niccol replied by suggesting that Starbucks’ customers use their expensive coffee as a means of escapism.

“Yeah, look, when we’ve spent the time talking to customers, [asking them] what is it that you’re looking for in your experience, they do talk about how they use their Starbucks experience as a moment of escapism,” he said. “And my hope is we get more than our fair share of all those occasions.”

“We can focus on when you walk into our stores, you feel warm, you feel welcomed, you feel like this is your place. We can control our ability to get you that exact drink at the speed at what you need it, at the speed of what you want it. And then we also can open up a great seat where if you want to stay and dwell with us, we got that for you too,” he added.

A $9 “experience”? Is Starbucks giving happy endings? https://t.co/pvBkiHh6Fa — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) May 1, 2026

Backlash has been pouring in ever since the interview was published.

“A magnificent cappuccino in Italy costs $1.65… And no blue haired freak making it either,” one critic wrote on the social media platform X. “A way better experience. Buy local in USA and skip the corporate insanity.”

“Over half of America is struggling with the basic costs of living… gas, groceries, prescriptions, medical bills, rent… meanwhile he’s pitching $9 ‘experiences’ while earning $30M+ and paying less in taxes than a public school teacher,” another critic wrote. “They’re not tone deaf. They simply don’t care.”

I would be willing to pay $9 for a cup of coffee…if it didn’t taste like Starbucks. — Jeff Cook (@jeffreynoelcook) May 1, 2026

Yet amid the widespread criticism, there were a few lone supporters, including influencer Angela Rose.

“Let’s talk about the $9 Starbucks experience,” Rose said in a video published to her social media account. “So I was feeling kind of down this morning, but as soon as I walked in the door, this lady was like, ‘Hi.’ And another one was like, ‘Good morning.’ And she comes to the front desk, super friendly. I see her often. And I was like, do you guys do unlimited coffee or something? And she’s like, yeah, just download the app.”

“So I connected to their free WiFi, downloaded the app, and I get unlimited Americanos and they have milk. And that was only like $3. I gave her a dollar tip, $4, was able to sit here for like an hour in a really calm, beautiful environment. And that’s a great deal because co-working places are going to charge even more than that.”

In the defense of the $9 Starbucks experience, sometimes it’s TOTALLY justified! pic.twitter.com/lqyijUIZfM — Angela Rose (@angelaroosee) May 2, 2026

“Plus I get unlimited coffee. And then she explained the difference between coffee with milk and a latte. It just has more foam on top. And so to me, that’s a $9 experience that I just got for $4. So stop trying to drive this corporation out, stop hating on everything they do,” Rose confidently concluded.

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