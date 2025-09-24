Share
"Writing this on a cup is unacceptable, and we have clear policies that prohibit negative messages to help preserve a welcoming environment," Starbucks said in a statement.
Starbucks Fires Employee Who Wrote Hateful Message to Customer Who Ordered Charlie Kirk's Signature Drink

 By Randy DeSoto  September 23, 2025 at 6:02pm
An employee working at a Starbucks franchise location was fired after she wrote a message on a customer’s cup that accused Turning Point co-founder Charlie Kirk of being a racist.

Autumn Perkins, who lives in Middletown, Ohio, told Fox News that the incident happened at a Starbucks inside a Kroger grocery store after she ordered a mint majesty with two honeys, Kirk’s go-to drink.

When she received her order, Perkins found, “racist’s fav drink” on the side of her cup.

“After speaking to the manager, Perkins learned that the employee admitted to writing the hateful message — and was subsequently fired,” Fox News reported.

Perkins told the outlet, “I would agree that people should be fired if they’re doing something like this,” adding that “actions have repercussions.”

“I feel like Charlie stood for respect — we don’t have to agree on everything. We can disagree on a lot of things, but we respect each other,” she went on.

Starbucks said in a statement regarding the incident, “Writing this on a cup is unacceptable, and we have clear policies that prohibit negative messages to help preserve a welcoming environment. This Starbucks location is licensed and operated by Kroger. We understand that this associate was terminated by Kroger.”

Kroger confirmed the firing in a Monday email to Fox, writing, “This behavior does not reflect Kroger’s values.”

Multiple prominent Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, have accused Kirk of being a racist in the aftermath of his Sept. 10 assassination.

In speaking against a resolution last week honoring Kirk and condemning his assassination, AOC said, “We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was: a man who believed that the Civil Rights Act that granted black Americans the right to vote was a mistake, who after the violent attack on Paul Pelosi claimed that ‘some amazing patriot’ should bail out his brutal assailant.”

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 did not grant African Americans the right to vote. Rather, the 15th Amendment, passed after the Civil War, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 did.

Kirk explained during a back-and-forth on a college campus during the 2024 campaign cycle that he supported the purpose of the Civil Rights Act, which was to ensure all races received equal treatment, but felt it had been written too broadly, allowing it to be interpreted by some to support men competing in women’s sports, etc.

Asked if he would get rid of the Civil Rights Act, Kirk responded, “No, I think you should have a one-page bill that says that racial discrimination based on race is illegal and will not be tolerated in the United States of America.”

“The way it was written is that any claim of identification, so someone says, ‘I’m a woman, therefore I can compete in your volleyball team.’ They come in with a civil rights claim,” he explained.

“What we’re saying is, ‘No, no, no — that it should be specified to racial, not gender, all that other stuff.”

Conservative black pastor John Amanchukwu, who has spoken at Turning Point USA events, said regarding Kirk’s view on the Civil Rights Act, “Now, do you get it? He was not trying to say that blacks should lose their rights and equal protections under the law.”

Rather, Amanchukwu argued, Kirk was against those who identify as LGBT having special rights: “We should have equal rights under the law, but not special rights.”

FactCheck.org reported that on another occasion, Kirk asserted that the Civil Rights Act led to a “permanent DEI-type bureaucracy,” referring to diversity, equity, and inclusion, that has limited free speech.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




