Starbucks Fires Employee Who Wrote Hateful Message to Customer Who Ordered Charlie Kirk's Signature Drink

An employee working at a Starbucks franchise location was fired after she wrote a message on a customer’s cup that accused Turning Point co-founder Charlie Kirk of being a racist.

Autumn Perkins, who lives in Middletown, Ohio, told Fox News that the incident happened at a Starbucks inside a Kroger grocery store after she ordered a mint majesty with two honeys, Kirk’s go-to drink.

When she received her order, Perkins found, “racist’s fav drink” on the side of her cup.

“Writing this on a cup is unacceptable.” A barista was fired after writing “racists fav drink” when an Ohio woman ordered Charlie Kirk’s go-to Starbucks drink. pic.twitter.com/csaJyESgGd — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 22, 2025

“After speaking to the manager, Perkins learned that the employee admitted to writing the hateful message — and was subsequently fired,” Fox News reported.

Perkins told the outlet, “I would agree that people should be fired if they’re doing something like this,” adding that “actions have repercussions.”

“I feel like Charlie stood for respect — we don’t have to agree on everything. We can disagree on a lot of things, but we respect each other,” she went on.

Starbucks said in a statement regarding the incident, “Writing this on a cup is unacceptable, and we have clear policies that prohibit negative messages to help preserve a welcoming environment. This Starbucks location is licensed and operated by Kroger. We understand that this associate was terminated by Kroger.”

Kroger confirmed the firing in a Monday email to Fox, writing, “This behavior does not reflect Kroger’s values.”

Multiple prominent Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, have accused Kirk of being a racist in the aftermath of his Sept. 10 assassination.

In speaking against a resolution last week honoring Kirk and condemning his assassination, AOC said, “We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was: a man who believed that the Civil Rights Act that granted black Americans the right to vote was a mistake, who after the violent attack on Paul Pelosi claimed that ‘some amazing patriot’ should bail out his brutal assailant.”

.@RepAOC @AOC on House-passed resolution honoring the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk: “Instead of uniting Congress in this tragedy with one of the many bipartisan options to condemn political violence and Kirk’s murder, as we did with the late Melissa Hortman, instead the… pic.twitter.com/lkx3JGO1gN — CSPAN (@cspan) September 19, 2025

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 did not grant African Americans the right to vote. Rather, the 15th Amendment, passed after the Civil War, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 did.

Kirk explained during a back-and-forth on a college campus during the 2024 campaign cycle that he supported the purpose of the Civil Rights Act, which was to ensure all races received equal treatment, but felt it had been written too broadly, allowing it to be interpreted by some to support men competing in women’s sports, etc.

Asked if he would get rid of the Civil Rights Act, Kirk responded, “No, I think you should have a one-page bill that says that racial discrimination based on race is illegal and will not be tolerated in the United States of America.”

Charlie Kirk opposed the Civil Rights Act because its overly broad provisions are being used to keep men in women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/bwdwjDvm8u — Muscular Christian (@BuffedJesus) September 19, 2025

“The way it was written is that any claim of identification, so someone says, ‘I’m a woman, therefore I can compete in your volleyball team.’ They come in with a civil rights claim,” he explained.

“What we’re saying is, ‘No, no, no — that it should be specified to racial, not gender, all that other stuff.”

Black America is waking up So inspired to see 400+ black youth take a stand against leftist ideas and policies Big government has ruined our inner cities If you show me a ghetto I’ll show you somewhere a Democrat is in control The exodus is happening pic.twitter.com/O7vDEaRYjD — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 26, 2018

Conservative black pastor John Amanchukwu, who has spoken at Turning Point USA events, said regarding Kirk’s view on the Civil Rights Act, “Now, do you get it? He was not trying to say that blacks should lose their rights and equal protections under the law.”

Rather, Amanchukwu argued, Kirk was against those who identify as LGBT having special rights: “We should have equal rights under the law, but not special rights.”

FactCheck.org reported that on another occasion, Kirk asserted that the Civil Rights Act led to a “permanent DEI-type bureaucracy,” referring to diversity, equity, and inclusion, that has limited free speech.

