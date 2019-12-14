SECTIONS
News
Print

Starbucks Forced To Apologize After Uniformed Deputies Were Allegedly Refused Service

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 14, 2019 at 4:18pm
Print

Starbucks has issued an apology after two of its employees in California allegedly refused service to two uniformed officers on Thursday.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Department tweeted about the incident the following day.

“We are aware of the ‘cop with no coffee’ incident that occurred in Riverside on 12/12/19, involving our @RSO deputies,” the department wrote.

“We are in communication w/ @Starbucks Corporate addressing the issue of deputies being denied service.”

TRENDING: Poop-Covered Streets Cost San Francisco $192 Mil After Tech Giant Moves Event

This incident comes only two weeks after a police officer was met with similar disdain at a Starbucks location in Oklahoma.

Do you think a boycott is the proper response?

When the Oklahoma officer went to a Starbucks on Thanksgiving Day to buy coffee for the dispatchers on duty, the derogatory term “pig” was written on his cup.

The Starbucks employee was later fired.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said the Riverside incident highlighted the “anti police culture repeatedly displayed by Starbucks employees” and called for it to end.

Many others responded to Riverside Sheriff’s Department’s tweet calling for a boycott of Starbucks.

“#Starbucks I just deleted my app . My family of first responders are 100% done with your brand,” one woman tweeted.

RELATED: Police Officer Called 'Pig' by Starbucks Barista After Thanksgiving Act of Kindness

“Don’t spend your hard earned cash at Starbucks support Black rifle or Deathwish coffee instead. Now that’s a fine cup of Joe,” another person added. “Never shall I spend another dime in Starbucks!!!”

Starbucks claimed the officers were only ignored for around five minutes.

“There is simply no excuse for how two Riverside deputies were ignored,” Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges said, according to KABC.

“We are deeply sorry and reached out to apologize directly to them.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Family Speaks Out After Judge Gives Them Resounding Win Against CPS in Battle Over Young Child
Starbucks Forced To Apologize After Uniformed Deputies Were Allegedly Refused Service
Texas Woman Finds $37 Million in Her Personal Account After Bank Error
Mall Santas Engage in 'Mafia-Style Territorial Dispute,' Start Brawling in Front of Children
Religious Freedom Victory: Rugby Star Fired for Posting Bible Verse Wins Court Battle
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×