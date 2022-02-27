Share
Starlink Activated Over Ukraine, Citizen-Defenders Now Have Access to Satellites

 By Jack Davis  February 27, 2022 at 9:56am
As freedom-loving citizens do what they can for the people of hard-pressed Ukraine, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has answered a call from Ukraine for help that only he could provide.

On Sunday, Musk announced that SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service was active in Ukraine where the Russian invasion was vastly disrupting internet access, according to Fox Business.

On Saturday, Mykhailo Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, begged Musk for help.

“[W]hile you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” Fedorov tweeted.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine,” Musk tweeted in response. “More terminals en route.”

Russia Threatens Military 'Consequences' for 2 More Countries

Federov called for others to act against Russia, including major credit card companies and even social media platforms.

Starlink has about 2,000 satellites in its network. The satellites hover in a low earth orbit and give high-speed broadband internet to remote areas.

Elon Musk Fires Back After Elizabeth Warren Claims He Paid 'Zero' in Taxes

Starlink can be used in hard-to-reach areas and in disasters.

In Ukraine, Starlink can allow citizens to communicate about troop movements they witness and continue to upload acts of Russian aggression for the world to see.

Fedorov has said he is trying to form an “IT Army of Ukraine” to take a cyberwar to Russia, and as of Saturday, the Telegram channel he asked volunteers to connect with had more than 90,000 subscribers, according to The Washington Post.

“We encourage you to use any vectors of cyber and DDoS attacks on these resources,” the channel said, referring to distributed denial of service attacks

The Post noted that some Russian sites were not accessible in Russia.

Russia be defeated using technology?

“How impactful the DDoS attacks against Russian infrastructure have been is not clear,” said threat analyst Brett Callow of security software company Emsisoft. “That said, the fact that certain Web resources have been geo-fenced would perhaps suggest at least some limited success.”

Activists in the hacking collective Anonymous have also said they will battle Russia in cyberspace.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation