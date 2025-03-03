Starmer Caught in Gross Statement About Churchill, Right to Trump's Face

For those of you who missed President Donald Trump’s meetings with world leaders at the White House last week, you’re probably only aware of one of them through the media’s reporting — specifically, the thoroughly bonkers media briefing between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And while that meeting does — and will, doubtlessly — merit further discussion during the week, it’s worth talking about another world leader media briefing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. last week, which took place between Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

There was nothing as contentious as the Zelenskyy meeting. In fact, even the drama that came out of it was manufactured; liberals on social media tried to make it sound like Trump was telling Starmer, “That’s enough” while talking about U.S.-U.K.-Canada trilateral relations, but he was actually saying the words to a reporter:

That being said, the media briefing deserves to be remembered, if just because of the fact that it revealed the exact sort of hypocrite we’re dealing with when it comes to Starmer, the U.K.’s new prime minister, who assumed office after a Labour sweep during last year’s general election in his country.

Starmer, however, proved himself to be an epic kiss-up — and an epic hypocrite.

“This has been a very good and very productive visit,” Starmer said during the joint presser with Trump, according to a transcript of the event.

“And with your family roots in Scotland and your close bond with His Majesty, the King, it’s good to know that the United Kingdom has a true friend in the Oval Office,” he continued.

“And it was so good to see the bust of Winston Churchill back in its rightful place just a moment ago. But look, in a moment of real danger around the world, this relationship matters more than ever. We remain each other’s first partner in defense, ready to come to the other’s aid to counter threats wherever and whenever they may arise.”

This came, of course, one day before the Trump-Zelenskyy dust-up. It’s worth noting that the U.K. has been one of Zelenskyy’s strongest backers, and the reference to Churchill feels like no accident; indeed, Zelenskyy has been portrayed as his country’s own Winston Churchill, although it sometimes seems a bit more like an actor playing the role.

That’s probably because Zelenskyy is an actor, but that’s a story for another day. Rather, it’s somewhat telling that Starmer decided to bring the Churchill bust front-and-center during the media briefing — because, when the Labour Party won the general election, they decided to go in the opposite direction in Britain and removed Churchill iconography from Parliament.

WTF! So, Keir Starmer is happy that the Winston Churchill bust is returned to the Oval Office by President Trump but has removed Churchill portraits from Parliament? pic.twitter.com/VqMn1oJjo3 — Starmer Sycophant (@sirwg202110) February 27, 2025

From the U.K. Telegraph, just three days prior: “Drawings, prints and photographs of the Second World War leader were taken down following the arrival of new [members of parliament] in Westminster last year.

“Churchill’s legacy has been revised in recent years, with some academics and activists arguing that he was a racist imperialist who was responsible for the Bengal famine,” the report continued.

“Five images of the two-time prime minister were removed from parts of the parliamentary estate occupied primarily by MPs’ offices. One photograph removed from Portcullis House, Parliament’s main office building, showed him standing at the Cenotaph in 1945.”

Oh, so that’s OK to do away with, but it’s good to see the “racist imperialist who was responsible for the Bengal famine” in the Oval Office?

In fact, the kissing-up seemed more tied to the matter of Ukraine than anything else: Starmer knows an opening when he sees one, and using the World War II leader as the image of a strong wartime commander fighting the odds is useful when a supplicant that London favors was visiting the White House the very next day.

But at home, that dude’s a “racist imperialist.”

Starmer was, as always, duplicitous. He tried to act like he respects free speech in Washington, all while eroding it at home. He tried to pretend he loves Trump when he was over here, while his own party actively worked to defeat him during the 2024 election in the U.S. (Foreign election interference, anyone?) And he thinks Churchill is a war hero when it suits him and a horrible blight on the past when it doesn’t.

