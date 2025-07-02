'He Started to Eat Himself': Noem Makes Chilling Claim About Illegal Alien Allowed In by Biden

For all those who are currently freaking out about the swift deportation of illegal immigrants and “Alligator Alcatraz,” please answer me this: Do you want to defend a self-eating cannibal being allowed to remain in the United States?

Because that, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, is precisely what former President Joe Biden was allowing to come in.

During a visit to the newly christened Florida facility — which will detain illegal immigrants while they await imminent deportations — Noem said that the man was among the “worst of the worst” allowed in under the previous administration, according to Fox News.

“The other day I was talking to some Marshals that had been partnering with ICE,” Noem said during her visit.

“They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home and while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself, and they had to get him off and get him medical attention.”

“These are the kind of deranged individuals that are on our streets in America that we’re trying to target and get out of our country because they are so deranged, they don’t belong here,” she added.

“They shouldn’t be walking the streets with our children, and they shouldn’t be living in the communities with our families.”

Kristi Noem tells a bizarre story about how marshals working with ICE detained a cannibal: “They had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home. And while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself. And they had to … get him medical attention.” pic.twitter.com/CvsRX783Gr — The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2025

It’s worth noting that, according to the New York Post, the DHS “could not immediately provide corroborating details of any case to match Noem’s story.”

However, it would fit in with the kind of disturbing criminal behavior that has been seen in the United States under Joe Biden’s administration.

In other cases, we’ve seen illegal aliens who’ve allegedly sexually abused their children, killed Americans while driving dangerously without a license, or worse.

Thanks to the prospect of “Alligator Alcatraz” — a detention center roughly 30 miles west of Miami in swampland teeming with alligators and pythons — the urge to self-deport is going to be more pressing than ever for those in this country illegally.

The “state-of-the-art facility,” which has 3,000 beds, “will allow us to bring individuals across the country that we are bringing in and incarcerating for violating our laws and immediately get them out of the country as soon as we possibly can,” she said.

Noem was very much aware of the powerful incentive of the facility to get people out of the country during her remarks Tuesday.

“If you don’t [self-deport], you may end up here,” Noem said.

“And you may end up here and being processed, deported out of this country, and never get the chance to come back.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated this warning.

“Why would you want to come through ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ if you can just go home on your own?” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of people are going to make that decision.”

And Florida might not be the last to establish such a facility.

“I hope my phone rings off the hook from governors calling and saying, ‘How can we do what Florida just did? How can we do exactly what they did?’” Noem said. “It’s exactly what we need to be perpetuating in other states.”

And, with any luck, getting creeps like the alleged self-cannibal off our streets.

