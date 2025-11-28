It's Starting Already: As Mob Beat Multiple NYC Citizens, 911 Operators Told Residents to Call 'Quality of Life Team'

New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has not taken office yet, but we’re already beginning to see how his term will play out.

On Sunday, New York City Republican Councilwoman Vickie Paladino posted to social media platform X showing a mob taking over a neighborhood in the Malba section of Queens, New York. According to WNYW, the mob did donuts in their cars and allegedly set fire to a vehicle.

The New York Post reports the car belongs to a man who owns a security company, Larry Rusch.

He described the scene as “a complete melee.” Rusch parked his carry in the middle of the intersection to try to put an end to it. “As soon as I did that, everyone started leaving,” he said.

“Then two individuals go up to the car. Somehow they threw some kind of firework or something and lit the car up. Then melee started again.”

Paladino’s post included the remedy law-abiding residents were given when the mob descended on their neighborhood.

“Response to this incident was less than ideal. Residents reporting the incident to 911 were told that ‘quality of life team’ and 311 should handle the situation. Unacceptable. In fact, these violent street takeovers should be met with maximum force by the police department.”

Last night in Malba, a large group of individuals from outside my district conducted an illegal ‘takeover’ of a quiet residential street at approximately 12:30am. This is not the first time it’s happened. A private security guard attempted to calm the situation — he was… pic.twitter.com/sSL7aWuufC — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 23, 2025

Unless the ‘quality of life team” is a SWAT team, they won’t be able to do much to stop these thugs. New York City needs police to enforce the law but 2026 probably won’t bring them.

This is Mamdani’s New York par excellence.

The mayor-elect has several notable anti-police figures on his team. His transition team focusing on public safety includes Brooklyn College Professor Alex Vitale, a man the New York Post reports wrote a book actually titled, “The End of Policing.”

A separate report from the Post states Mamdani also brough in Elana Leopold, his executive director of an all-woman transition team who called for defunding the police while working as a staffer in 2020 for then Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Still a third member of the transition team, who called for abolishing the police, is Lumumba Bandele who called for freeing multiple cop killers according to the Free Beacon.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has proven you can jail your way out of crime. As his country’s incarceration rate went up, the murder rate plummeted.

Under Mamdani, we will see crime soar.

The left’s priorities are with thugs and criminals, seeing them as victims of the system and their environment.

If only they were unrestrained by a biased legal system that unfairly targets them, they say.

This is a fantasy.

These are bad people. Less policing is only going to allow them to flourish.

