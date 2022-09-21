Starving, Sick Puppy Found in Middle of Busy Road Travels Over 1,300 Miles to Find New Home

On a hot day in August, a woman spotted a small, hairless animal dodging traffic on a busy road in Iberville Parish, Louisiana.

It was a puppy, covered in wounds and emaciated, and the woman stopped to help, knowing that the pup wouldn’t last much longer without some sort of intervention. She swept up the scared little dog, and the puppy made its way to Iberville Parish Shelter & Animal Control.

No one knew what was in store for the dog, or how far she would go — both in her health journey and literal miles.

Dubbed “Dobby,” the sweet girl was a pit bull terrier mix of some sort who had demodectic mange, according to People.

On Aug. 12, Dobby was in the care of a foster, and the director of the animal control, Alison Alvarado, said the dog’s relief was immediate.







“You could see it all over her cute, hairless face,” Alvarado said, according to Clear the Shelters. “The sweetest, most accepting and loving pup I have come in contact with in a long time.”

She added that the pup was shaken from her ordeal, “but had the sweetest eyes that were screaming for help.”







Thanks to Bayou Buddies rescue and the Greater Good Charities, Dobby’s medical care was covered.

By the end of the month, Dobby was on her way from Louisiana to New Jersey by plane, headed for St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, over 1,300 miles away. She was leaving her rough past far behind and starting a totally new chapter.







Her fur grew back, she gained weight, and on Sept. 15, she found her new forever home.

“We’re thrilled to report that Dobby has been adopted!” St. Hubert’s announced on Facebook. “Dobby has been through a lot in her short life. The six month-old pup had been a hungry stray in Louisiana, found foraging for food on a hot, busy road. She was hairless, scabby and emaciated.







“Her story took a turn for the better when she was rescued by our partners at Iberville Parish Shelter and Animal Control, and brought to NJ on a Greater Good Charities flight. She quickly captured the hearts of our staff and volunteers, and even the First Lady of New Jersey.

“Now she’s beginning a wonderful new chapter of her life with her adoptive family, and we couldn’t be happier!”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.