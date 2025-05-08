Share
News
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, on May 26, 2023.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, on May 26, 2023. (Eric Gay - File / AP)

State AG Announces Arrest of Judge and 5 Other Officials on Vote Fraud Charges - All Tied to Democratic Candidates

 By Jack Davis  May 8, 2025 at 7:13am
Share

Six people including a county judge have been indicted by a Texas grand jury on allegations of ballot harvesting.

All those involved were linked to Democratic campaigns, according to The New York Times.

The investigation began with a request from Audrey Gossett Louis, a Republican district attorney from the 81st Judicial District, which covers Atascosa and Frio counties.

“Ballot harvesting” is the name given to a practice in which a third party secures absentee ballots. Texas law limits this practice and bans ballot harvesting using paid third parties to round up ballots, according to The Washington Post.

“The people of Texas deserve fair and honest elections, not backroom deals and political insiders rigging the system. Elected officials who think they can cheat to stay in power will be held accountable. No one is above the law,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a news release on his website.

“My office will continue to work with Frio County District Attorney Audrey Louis to protect the integrity of our elections,” he said.

The release listed those charged and the charges they face.

Will more be arrested over this alleged scheme?

The individuals indicted are: “Frio County Judge, Rochelle Camacho: 3 counts of Vote Harvesting; Former Frio County Elections Administrator, Carlos Segura: 1 count of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence; Pearsall City Council, Ramiro Trevino: 1 count of Vote Harvesting; Pearsall City Council, Racheal Garza: 1 count of Vote Harvesting; Pearsall ISD Trustee, Adriann Ramirez: 3 counts of Vote Harvesting; Alleged Frio County Vote Harvester, Rosa Rodriguez: 2 counts of Vote Harvesting.”

Mary Moore, who lost to Camacho in a March 2022 Democratic primary, had alleged Camacho used the services of a ballot harvester who had been doing the work for almost 30 years and was hired by candidates, according to Newsweek.

Court documents claim Camacho and Ramirez targeted elderly voters in October 2022.

Trevino is accused of working for Camacho “in exchange for money, gas, lunches and/or employment with Frio County,” the indictment said, according to KSAT-TV.

Garza is accused of using an app to pay for vote-harvesting services, court documents claimed.

Related:
Former USPS Employee Folds in Court, Admits Part in Scheme to Steal and Cast Ballots

Rodriguez allegedly paid for vote harvesting services in May 2022 and May 2023, reportedly paying Camacho and Ramirez.

Segura is accused of concealing 2023 ballot applications “with the intent to impair the availability of the documents and records as evidence in any subsequent investigation related to the offense,” court documents said.

Ramirez is accused of making three payments to a woman in April 2023 to pay for vote harvesting, per court documents.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Teases Details of Major Trade Deal - It Sounds Like Big News for US Farmers
Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes, India Responds as Conflict Threatens to Spiral Out of Control - Then Trump Steps In
Before Being Locked Away in Conclave, Man Who Is Now Pope Asked Older Brother an Eerie Question
Air Traffic Control 'Glitch' Causes Another Terrifying Situation at One of America's Busiest Airports
Trump Suggests a Significant Change to China Tariff Policy, Says It's 'Up To' Scott Bessent
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation