Share
News

The State of American Politics: Democratic Virginia House Candidate Reportedly Did Porn for "Tips"

 By Bryan Chai  September 12, 2023 at 10:30am
Share

A small-time local political race has erupted into a big-time controversy for one Democratic candidate.

The Washington Post is reporting that Susanna Gibson, a Democrat running for Virginia’s House of Delegates, performed sex acts with her husband online and encouraged viewers to leave “tips” for specific requests.

It is not clear when these videos, which have been archived online from a popular porn site, were actually filmed.

Gibson, a 40-year-old nurse practitioner and mother of two, is running for a seat in the Richmond district, which the Post described as a “highly competitive suburban” district.

In videos reviewed by the Post (The Western Journal will not link or reference the name of the site), Gibson is seen soliciting “tips” in exchange for specific sex acts with her husband.

Trending:
Biden Finally Personally Addresses Impeachment Inquiry - He Didn't Help His Case

In two of the videos reviewed by the Post, Gibson is shown telling viewers that she is “raising money for a good cause.”

“I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” Gibson said in one video. A “token” is a monetary donation, and bigger donations would presumably lead to more lurid “private room” showings.

Should this disqualify the candidate?

When contacted by the Post, Gibson did not deny making the videos or soliciting tips, but she did disparage the revelation of these videos as “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

“It won’t intimidate me, and it won’t silence me,” Gibson said in a statement to the Post.

She added: “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

“They are trying to silence me because they want to silence you, and I won’t let that happen,” Gibson’s said in a statement before accusing her political rivals of “stooping to the worst gutter politics.”

And in case there was any doubt that this is graphically pornographic material, Gibson’s lawyer even told the Post that disseminating the x-rated videos would constitute a violation of “revenge porn” laws.

Related:
Body Cam Captures Arrest of Woman After Her Boyfriend Finds 'Disturbing Images' of His Daughter

Gibson’s opponent, Republican David Owen, took a largely high road when he was asked about the video.

In a statement, Owen said, “Me and my team found out about this story today like everyone else. I’m sure this is a difficult time for Susanna and her family, and I’m remaining focused on my campaign.”

While nobody appears to be debating the legality of Gibson’s videos (from all indications, she and her husband were two consenting adults in those videos), it does bring into question character issues that have largely plagued Democrats as a whole lately.

One of the primary battle cries from Republicans of late is that Democrats want to do unspeakably evil acts to children in the name of progress — and they want to keep those acts as secret as possible.

While pornographic videos made with another consenting adult is not quite in the same boat as the sexualization of children, it certainly doesn’t help Democrats foster a more family friendly image.

Gibson has not publicly acknowledged the issue outside of the aforementioned statement.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




The Royal Family Is Officially Banned from a 175-Year-Old Tradition
DEA Documents: Baseball Superstar Ratted Out Other Stars, Lied to His Own Team
Candace Owens Shreds Netflix, Says 'They Should Return Their Emmys'
The Dangers of a Digital Age: Las Vegas Cyber Attack Cripples Massive Hotel Chain
Team Kaepernick Capitalizes on Rodgers Injury: Is the Anthem Protester Returning to the NFL?
See more...

Conversation