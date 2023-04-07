State Capitol Becomes Madhouse After GOP Expel Democrats After Reps Incite Riot on Floor

Remember when Democrats wanted members of Congress expelled from office after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, calling the lawmakers “insurrectionists” and “treasonous?”

Here’s the shocker of the century: For the party of the donkey, that only works one way.

Tennessee Democrats cried foul — literally — as the state House voted Thursday to expel two of the three liberal lawmakers who led an invasion of the Capitol to demand gun control laws just days after a transgender shooter killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville.

Reps. Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis were expelled for their role in leading the mob that stormed the Capitol, according to The New York Times. Lawmakers fell one vote short of expelling another Democrat involved in the riot, Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville.

The expulsion resolutions, introduced by state House Republicans, said the three “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives through their individual and collective actions” and “generally engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct.”

A two-thirds vote in the 99-seat house was needed for expulsion.

On March 30, anti-gun and pro-trans demonstrators entered the chambers and interrupted legislative proceedings, in addition to attacking Tennessee State Troopers who had been brought in to ensure lawmakers could safely get to the chambers in the first place.

BREAKING: LEFTISTS STORM TENNESSEE CAPITOL pic.twitter.com/tvgegge8hL — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

The reporter who took the video at the Tennessee state Capitol that I embedded deleted her original tweet. Here is the video. pic.twitter.com/caqqlXKfPY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

The chamber floor had to be vacated.

Despite the security threat they helped engender — including attacks on law enforcement officers — the three legislators remained defiant. This was their unintentionally hilarious entrance to the House chamber on Thursday:

Here are the 3 Tennessee House Dem Reps entering the Chamber today. They participated in the protest at the Capitol 6-days ago & may now be expelled. Look at them! 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/UCCrKbg4l8 — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) April 6, 2023

Not exactly Tommie Smith and John Carlos-type stuff, that.

Protesters, seemingly unaware that storming a government building isn’t considered a good look by the left anymore, were there as well:

Protesters chant “Let them speak!” inside the Tennessee state Capitol ahead of expected expulsion votes for three state representatives who protested for gun reform during a state House session. pic.twitter.com/j1RaaeVmkY — The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2023

Video showed the demonstrators in the chamber shouting “fascists” as the vote took place:

Tonight as Tennessee House Republicans push forward to schedule vote on our expulsion, Speaker Sexton orders the gallery cleared as crowd chants “fascists.” Media forced out at as well. Then, Rep. Lafferty (R-Knox) pushes me and grabs my phone. This is a sad day for Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/Lh08Ma5kdS — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) April 4, 2023

In addition to the accusations of fascism (which, let’s face it, are strange at a democratically conducted procedure condemning lawmakers who led a violent mob — violent mobs usually being a feature of fascism, not democracy), protesters also chanted, “No more silence, end gun violence,” and “Free, free, free, free the Tennessee Three,” according to Fox News.

The Tennessee State Capitol demonstration was the most violent of three protests at state capitols that took place in the days after 28-year-old Audrey Hale killed six people, including three children, at The Covenant School in Nashville.

The other two protests — in Florida and Kentucky — involved leftist outrage over legislation involving transgender-related issues specifically pertaining to minors.

Trans protesters scream and chant after storming Kentucky Capitol pic.twitter.com/4jY3Cnxfrn — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

BREAKING: Trans activists rally in Florida Capitol chanting “Whose schools? Our schools!” as bill passes that continues crackdown on sexual orientation and gender identity teachings Video taken by reporter @Ernie_Sampera pic.twitter.com/nXiO3wQBdL — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 31, 2023

Now, here’s the great irony. From a Wednesday report in The Tennesseean: “House leadership later likened the trio’s behavior to an ‘insurrection,’ a characterization House Democrats decried last week.”

Oh, now we’re decrying the promiscuous use of the “insurrection” tag.

Don’t get me wrong: Employing the same tactics as the enemy is sometimes counterproductive. One understands that the Golden Rule of politics is, “Do unto others as they do unto you.” However, by invoking the I-word, it tacitly lends credence to the left’s posturing over the U.S. Capitol incursion.

Thanks to newly released footage of the events of Jan. 6, we now know what we long suspected: There was no “insurrection,” “threat to democracy” or anything of the sort. A bunch of chaos tourists enabled by matador-like security basically waving them into the Capitol Building created moderate havoc, and then the National Guard put an end to the moderate havoc. There you go.

Instead, we got a kangaroo commission to investigate the events of that day. Multiple lawmakers have broken out in tears over what happened. It’s been called worse than 9/11.

But when the same thing happens in multiple state capitols? Hold those fists high, “Tennessee Three”! No “threat to democracy” here, despite the obvious physical threat posed to lawmakers and law enforcement by the protests — and certainly not an “insurrection.”

Oh, and by the way, now that two of the three lawmakers have been expelled, there’s a new complaint: The two who were kicked out of the state House were black, while the one who almost got kicked out was white. Johnson, who will retain her seat, said the vote “might have to do with the color of our skin,” according to National Review.

To quote Gilda Radner’s “Saturday Night Live” character Roseanne Rosanna Danna: “It’s always something.” Just not insurrection or a threat to democracy — at least this time.

