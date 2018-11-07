State Department Abruptly Cancels North Korea Talks Without Explanation

An upcoming round of high-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea has been postponed, the State Department announced early Wednesday morning.

The meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, which had been scheduled for Thursday in New York, “will now take place at a later date,” department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

“We will reconvene when our respective schedules permit,” she added. “Ongoing conversations continue to take place.”

Nauert did not provide a specific reason for the cancellation of Thursday’s meeting, which had been touted as a warm-up for a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un early next year.

Just days ago, Pompeo said he expected to achieve “some real progress” on nuclear disarmament during the meeting with Kim Yong Chol.

TRENDING: CNN’s Acosta Gets into Physical Struggle with Female WH Staffer at Trump News Conference

“I’m confident that we’ll advance the ball again this week when I’m in New York City,” he said Sunday on CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

Instead, the ongoing nuclear talks appear to have hit another snag over major differences in how to proceed with the denuclearization process.

North Korea has demanded that any moves it makes toward dismantling its nuclear weapons program must be accompanied by international sanctions relief, while the Trump administration insists the sanctions remain in force until complete denuclearization can be verified.

Pyongyang has also pressed for Washington to formally call an end to the 1950-53 Korean War as a pre-condition for nuclear disarmament.

Will North Korea follow through on its pledge to denuclearize? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The postponement of Pompeo’s meeting with Kim Yong Chol is not the first time the secretary of state has nixed a high-level dialogue with North Korean leaders at the last minute. In August, Trump abruptly cancelled Pompeo’s trip to North Korea, citing a lack of progress on denuclearization talks.

Despite the setbacks, Trump has put a positive spin on the ongoing negotiations, arguing that his personal relationship with Kim Jong Un will help the two sides reach a deal.

But the optimism generated by Trump’s historic summit with Kim earlier this year has faded in recent months, as working-level meetings have failed to produce any breakthroughs.

The Trump administration’s special envoy for North Korea negotiations, Stephen Biegun, has been unable to secure a meeting North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, the head of Pyongyang’s working-level delegation.

And on Friday, Pyongyang warned that it could begin to strengthen its nuclear arsenal if Washington doesn’t change its position on sanctions relief.

RELATED: Former Fox News Host Selected To Replace Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador: Report

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.