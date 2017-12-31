State Department: Classified Emails From Huma Discovered On Anthony Weiner’s Laptop

On Friday, the State Department released work-related emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, that were found on the laptop of Abedin’s husband, disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

Among the emails located on Weiner’s laptop were five that were marked classified, according to the Associated Press.

One such email from 2010 contained “a ‘callsheet’ to Clinton about her upcoming call to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal to warn about an imminent leak of U.S. diplomatic cables,” according to Fox News.

It remains unclear whether the emails were originally classified or merely marked classified in preparation for their recent release, though the State Department reportedly said Friday that the emails contain “classified information that has been redacted.”

The emails, described by the AP as exchanges “between Clinton and Abedin,” were discovered during a criminal investigation over allegations Weiner had sent sexually explicit text messages to a minor.

TRENDING: Melania Trump Quietly Has Been Using Her Wardrobe to Set Herself Apart from Michelle Obama

When initially discovered last year, the emails spurred then-FBI Director James Comey to briefly re-open the probe into Clinton’s use of a private computer server to transmit State Department-related correspondence.

Two days prior to the 2016 presidential election, however, the FBI again closed the investigation, with Comey announcing “that the messages had not changed the FBI’s decision to not charge Clinton despite what it called her ‘extremely careless’ handling of her email system,” as reported by Politico.

The only reason the emails wound up being released by the State Department this week was due to a Freedom Of Information Act lawsuit filed previously by Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog organization that investigates misconduct by government officials.

“After years of hard work in federal court, Judicial Watch has forced the State Department to finally allow Americans to see these public documents,” the watchdog’s president, Tom Fitton, announced in a statement Friday.

“That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law,” he added.

Like many on the right, Fitton believes Clinton’s “extremely careless” handling of classified material merits an additional investigation — preferably by an administration that, unlike the Obama administration, is not politically motivated to protect Clinton.

“(Former President) Obama prejudiced the emails investigation,” attorney Andrew C. McCarthy argued in a column for National Review last month. “Long before it was formally ended, he publicly pronounced Clinton innocent. He theorized that she had not intended to harm the United States.”

“Furthermore, the Justice Department and the FBI tolerated unlawful arrangements whereby subjects of the investigation were permitted to act as private lawyers in the probe regarding matters in which they had been involved as government officials,” he added.

RELATED: Trump Website Removes Hidden Jab at Obama, the Replacement Might Be Even Better

Conservatives such as Fitton and McCarthy are confident such bias would not be at play again should the administration of President Donald Trump to open its own investigation into Clinton’s activities.

As of late December 2018, however, Attorney General Jeff Sessions had yet to signal any intention of investigating Clinton for her mishandling of classified information — a fact that has not sat well with the president:

So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

The term “Special Counsel” was likely a reference to special counsel Robert Mueller, who has spent months investigating Trump over still-unproven allegations he colluded with the Russians to affect the outcome of last year’s presidential election.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.