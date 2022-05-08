Share
State Department Getting Involved After Mysterious Deaths of American Citizens at Resort

 By Jack Davis  May 8, 2022 at 9:26am
Three Americans died last week at a Bahamas resort in a mysterious episode that left a fourth American hospitalized.

Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said one woman and two men were found dead Friday at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort. Another woman was hospitalized.

A State Department spokesman said the U.S. is “closely monitoring” the investigation into the Americans’ deaths, according to Fox News.

“We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in the Bahamas. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time,” the spokesman said.

The Royal Bahama Police Force said that police went to one villa where they found one man dead.

“An examination of the body was conducted, there was [sic] no signs of trauma found. The local doctor later pronounced the victim dead,” police said.

In a second villa, police found a man and a woman.

“The officers examined the bodies and found no signs of trauma. The local doctor later pronounced both persons dead,” police said.

“We believe it’s an isolated situation that revolves around four people,” Bahamas health minister Dr. Michael Darville said, according to the New York Post.

Vincent Chiarella, of Birmingham, Alabama, was one victim, his son, Austin Chiarella, said, according to ABC. He and his wife, Donnis, were celebrating their anniversary, their son said.

Donnis Chiarella survived the incident, he said, adding that he spoke with her on Saturday.

“She woke up, and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” he said. “Her legs and arms was swollen, and she couldn’t move, and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”

Donnis Chiarella had felt ill Thursday, he said, then “thought she was alright” after visiting a clinic.

“I am just so heartbroken right now,” Austin Chiarella said. “My dad was everything to me.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
