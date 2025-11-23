State Department Investigates Mass Migration as Potential Human Rights Violation

Denouncing mass migration as “an existential threat to Western civilization,” the State Department on Friday said it will be blowing the whistle on nations that make catering to migrants more important than the welfare of their own citizens.

The State Department will look into diversity, equity, and inclusion policies of other nations as possible human rights violations, according to the BBC. Nations that fund abortions or assist in mass migration could find themselves labeled as violators of human rights.

A senior State Department official said the new fight against mass migration is “a tool to change the behavior of governments.”

“The United States remains committed to the Declaration of Independence’s recognition that all men are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights.”

Those rights were “given to us by God, our Creator, not by governments,” the official said.

The State Department posted a thread to X in which it said, “Mass migration poses an existential threat to Western civilization and undermines the stability of key American allies. Today the State Department instructed U.S. embassies to report on the human rights implications and public safety impacts of mass migration.”

“Mass migration is a human rights concern,” the department posted.

“Western nations have endured crime waves, terror attacks, sexual assaults, and the displacement of communities. U.S. officials will urge governments to take bold action and defend citizens against the threats posed by mass migration,” it said.

The State Department plans to stand up for citizens who demand their government protect its own people.

“Officials will also report policies that punish citizens who object to continued mass migration and document crimes and human rights abuses committed by people of a migration background,” the department said.

The thread noted three nations where mass migration is linked to crimes.

“In the United Kingdom, thousands of girls have been victimized in Rotherham, Oxford, and Newcastle by grooming gangs involving migrant men. Many girls were left to suffer unspeakable abuse for years before authorities stepped in,” the department wrote.

“In Sweden, an Eritrean migrant convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl was allowed to remain in the country after a judge ruled that the incident was not an ‘exceptionally serious crime’ and did not warrant deportation,” it noted.

“In Germany, nine men — several of whom were migrants — were convicted for the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl. A German woman who insulted one of the rapists online was given a harsher sentence than the perpetrators themselves,” a post said.

One post noted that “U.S. officials will now scrutinize policies in Western nations that give leniency to migrant crime and human rights abuses or that create two-tiered systems that prioritize migrants at the expense of their own citizens.”

“The United States supports the sovereignty of our allies and calls on governments to constructively engage with the growing numbers of citizens concerned about mass migration. The United States stands ready to assist our allies in solving the global crisis of mass migration,” the department wrote.

