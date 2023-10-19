State Department Issues Rare 'Worldwide Caution' Warning for All US Citizens

The U.S. State Department has issued a rare warning to all Americans in every country alerting U.S. citizens that they face danger where ever they are simply because they are Americans — a major indicator of how bad President Joe Biden’s foreign policy has been.

With the war between Ukraine and Russia still raging, China rattling sabers at the U.S. from all across the Paific, the Taliban given a free hand after Biden’s disastrous bugout of Afghanistan, terrorists groups that were nearly eradicated now in resurgence, and Islamic terror emboldened with the Hamas attack and their murder over 1,400 of innocent Israeli civilians in southern Israel, threats to Americans have never been worse.

Now the State Department has been driven to the rare step of issuing a world-wide warning that says no American is safe in any country.

“Worldwide Caution,” the Department of State wrote on its X account on Thursday. “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State @StateDept advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

The post is accompanied with a huge graphic of a red bell warning.

The X post contained a link to the State Department travel website where its “Worldwide Caution” notice is posted, with a description reading, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. U.S. citizens should: Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists and Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.”

It is particularly important to point out just where the State Department thinks terror attacks might occur: in places where tourists gather.

This is exactly right, too. These terrorists choose spots where they can kill, maim, or kidnap the most people they can at one time, and large tourist traps are the perfect target.

CNN noted that the worldwide alert is a “significant message” as Islamists and terror supporters take to the streets all across the globe to support the murder of Jews.

The last time the State Deptarment issued such a warning was 2022 when al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was finally eliminated. At that time, the notice warned that “supporters of al- Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens,” CNN said.

CNN went on to note that the State Department is also looking into whether to close down certain embassies and maybe even pull employees and their families out and bring them home for now.

Other efforts may also be afoot to relocate diplomats or restrict their movements abroad to make them less of a target.

The outlet quoted former State Department official Todd Brown, who insisted that the warning was the right thing to do. Brown went on to say that the climate today “surpasses anything I have seen before in the lease with the potential to get even worse.”

Many took to social media to blast Biden for the policies that led to the issuance of this rare global warning.

BIDEN (2021): “America is back” BIDEN (2023): “WORLDWIDE CAUTION” pic.twitter.com/vu7IPp1Pp4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 19, 2023

But no more mean tweets. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 🐊🇮🇱 (@jhawk4life) October 19, 2023

Thanks for getting us here 🙄 — Shay (@ShayWilLaSon) October 19, 2023

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.” Wow. Rare SD note! pic.twitter.com/GQezd5IuUZ — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) October 19, 2023

Some of you may remember when Good ol’ Uncle Joe ran for the White House in 2020 and promised that the “adults” would be back in charge and that he’d make the world “respect” the U.S.A. once again because he was an “expert” on foreign policy.

Yet, today the world has never been in more danger of another world war, our enemies are running roughshod over us, the U.S. dollar is being dumped by nearly everyone, and America has not been so disrespected in decades. In just three short years, we went from a safer world brought to us by a guy who posted the occasional “mean tweet,” to one of the most dangerous times in history to be an American.

