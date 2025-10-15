State Department Revokes Visas for Foreign Nationals Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Foreign nationals who posted hate in the aftermath of conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination are having their visa revoked, according to the State Department.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans. The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk. Here are just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the U.S.,” the State Department said in the first of a series of posts on X.

“@POTUS and @SecRubio will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws. Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed,” the department also wrote.

“An Argentine national said that Kirk ‘devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric’ and deserves to burn in hell. Visa revoked,” one post said.

“A South African national mocked Americans grieving the loss of Kirk, saying ‘they’re hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom’ and alleging ‘he was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash.’ Visa revoked,” another post said.

“A Mexican national said that Kirk ‘died being a racist, he died being a misogynist’ and stated that ‘there are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead.’ Visa revoked,” one post read.

“A Brazilian national charged that ‘Charlie Kirk was the reason for a Nazi rally where they marched in homage to him’and that Kirk ‘DIED TOO LATE.’ Visa revoked,” the department posted.

The department wrote, “A German national celebrated Kirk’s death and attempted to justify his murder, writing ‘when fascists die, democrats don’t complain.’ Visa revoked.”

“A Paraguayan national charged that ‘Charlie Kirk was a son of a b**** and he died by his own rules.’ Visa revoked,” the department said.

The revocations followed through on comments by Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau, who the day after Kirk’s death posted on X his revulsion and anger at gleeful comments about Kirk’s assassination.

“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” he posted on X.

“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action. Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people,” he wrote.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a similar comment.

“America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens. Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country,” he posted on X.

Visa revocations began immediately in the days after Kirk’s assassination.

