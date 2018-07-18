SECTIONS
State Department: Russian Claims Against Americans ‘Absurd’

President Donald Trump waves to members of the mediaAndrew Harnik/ the APPresident Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks towards the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, after returning from Andrews Air Force Base, and paying respects to the family of fallen U.S. Secret Service special agent Nole Edward Remagen who suffered a stroke while on duty in Scotland. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By The Western Journal
July 18, 2018 at 2:29pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department threw cold water Wednesday on an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow the U.S. access to Russians accused of election meddling in return for interviews of Americans, including former government officials, accused by the Kremlin of unspecified crimes.

Even as the White House said the offer, made by Putin to President Donald Trump at their summit in Helsinki on Monday, was under consideration, the State Department called Russia’s allegations against the Americans “absurd,” suggesting that any questioning of them would not be countenanced by the U.S. The Russian claims against the Americans, including former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, relate to allegations of fraud and corruption as well as British businessman and vocal Kremlin critic Bill Browder.

“The overall assertions that have come out of the Russian government are absolutely absurd: the fact that they want to question 11 American citizens and the assertions that the Russian government is making about those American citizens,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

She noted that a U.S. federal court had already rejected Russia’s charges regarding Browder and that Russian authorities already know the U.S. position. Browder was a driving force behind a U.S. law targeting Russian officials over human rights abuses.

“We do not stand by those assertions that the Russian government makes,” Nauert said. “The Prosecutor General in Russia is well aware that the United States has rejected Russian allegations in this regard. … We continue to urge Russian authorities to work with the U.S. Department of Justice to pursue those in Russia who in fact perpetrated the fraudulent scheme that Russia refers to that targeted not only Mr. Browder but also his company and others and also the Russian people as a whole.”

Her comments stood in sharp contrast to those of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who held open the possibility that what Trump called “an incredible offer” is being weighed.

“The president’s going to meet with his team, and we’ll let you know when we have an announcement on that,” she said, adding that neither Trump nor anyone else in the administration had committed to accepting the offer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

