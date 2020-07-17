Recent evidence out of China confirms that the communist nation is actively committing Holocaust-like atrocities against the country’s ethnic Uyghur population.

There are approximately 11 million Uyghurs living in China’s northwestern Xinjiang province, according to the BBC. They are historically and culturally Muslim, although largely secular in practice today.

The region in which they live was formally incorporated into the Chinese empire in the late 19th century.

A Jamestown Foundation report released last month by Dr. Adrian Zenz, one of the world’s leading scholars on the Chinese Communist Party’s policies regarding the Uyghurs, highlighted the horrors being committed in the region by the CCP. (The Jamestown Foundation is a Washington, D.C.-based institute for research and analysis which was founded in 1984 as a platform to support Soviet defectors.)

“For the first time, the veracity and scale of these anecdotal accounts can be confirmed through a systematic analysis of government documents,” the report reads.

TRENDING: Reporter Asks if 20-Something COVID Victim Had Underlying Condition, Doctor Issues Jaw-Dropping Reply

“The research findings of this report specifically demonstrate the following:

“Natural population growth in Xinjiang has declined dramatically; growth rates fell by 84 percent in the two largest Uyghur prefectures between 2015 and 2018, and declined further in 2019.”

“Government documents bluntly mandate that birth control violations are punishable by extrajudicial internment in ‘training’ camps. This confirms evidence from the leaked ‘Karakax List’ document, wherein such violations were the most common reason for internment.”

“Documents from 2019 reveal plans for a campaign of mass female sterilization in rural Uyghur regions targeting 14 and 34 percent of all married women of childbearing age in two Uyghur counties that year.”

“By 2019, Xinjiang planned to subject at least 80 percent of women of childbearing age in the rural southern four minority prefectures to intrusive birth prevention surgeries (IUDs or sterilizations), with actual shares likely being much higher.”

“Shares of women aged 18 to 49 who were either widowed or in menopause have more than doubled since the onset of the internment campaign in one particular Uyghur region. These are potential proxy indicators for unnatural deaths (possibly of interned husbands), and/or of injections given in internment that can cause temporary or permanent loss of menstrual cycles.”

“Between 2015 and 2018, about 860,000 ethnic Han residents left Xinjiang, while up to 2 million new residents were added to Xinjiang’s Han majority regions.”

This is forced sterilization and replacement of an ethnic population on a massive scale.

As a Foreign Policy headline stated Wednesday: “The World’s Most Technologically Sophisticated Genocide Is Happening in Xinjiang.”

Should U.S. companies stop doing business with China? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (55 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

These findings are in line with other evidence indicating mass genocide of the Uyghur population.

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in New York seized 13 tons of products suspected of being made out of human hair. According to The Associated Press, the exporter who made the shipment hails from the Xinjiang region, “where, over the past four years, the government has detained an estimated 1 million or more ethnic Turkic minorities.”

“The production of these goods constitutes a very serious human rights violation, and the detention order is intended to send a clear and direct message to all entities seeking to do business with the United States that illicit and inhumane practices will not be tolerated in U.S. supply chains,” Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner of CBP’s Office of Trade, said in a statement.

China is committing genocide on a mass scale against an entire ethnic group.

“The Genocide Convention, to which China is a signatory, defines genocide as specific acts against members of a group with the intent to destroy that group in whole or in part. These acts include (a) killing; (b) causing serious bodily or mental harm; (c) deliberately inflicting conditions of life to bring about the group’s physical destruction; (d) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; and (e) forcibly transferring children of the group to another group,” Foreign Policy reported.

RELATED: Report: Joe Biden Quotes Communist Mass Murderer Mao Zedong During Fundraiser

“Any one of these categories constitutes genocide. The overwhelming evidence of the Chinese government’s deliberate and systematic campaign to destroy the Uighur people clearly meets each of these categories.

“Over a million Turkic Uighurs are detained in concentration camps, prisons, and forced labor factories in China. Detainees are subject to military-style discipline, thought transformation, and forced confessions. They are abused, tortured, raped, and even killed. Survivors report being subjected to electrocution, waterboarding, repeated beatings, stress positions, and injections of unknown substances.”

Adolf Hitler, the chancellor of Nazi Germany who was infamously responsible for the mass slaughter of six million Jews during his reign, would be proud.

According to the State Department, the Chinese government’s actions toward the Uyghurs could even represent “the worst crime” since the Nazis attempted to wipe the Jewish people off the face of the Earth.

“This is one of the most disturbing stories in the world,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said earlier this month. “I think when you look at what has happened to the Uyghur people, this is potentially the worst crime that we have seen since the Holocaust.”

The story of what has happened to the Uyghur people over the past few years is one of the most disturbing in the world— this is potentially one of the worst crimes that we have seen since the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/nD3sEOzrbN — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) July 6, 2020

The State Department has warned U.S. businesses against doing business with companies in or linked to Xinjiang.

“It is critical that U.S. companies and individuals be aware of the large-scale human rights abuses perpetrated by the PRC government in Xinjiang,” Keith Krach, the department’s under secretary for economic growth, energy and the environment, wrote in a July 1 letter to the business community.

“Businesses should evaluate their exposure to the risks that result from partnering with, investing in, and otherwise providing support to companies that operate in or are linked to Xinjiang.”

Despite the ever growing evidence of Nazi-like targeting of the Uyghur people in China, American corporations and even sports teams continue to placate the evil Chine regime.

At one point, the NBA’s official store even banned customers from emblazoning the slogan “FreeHongKong” on custom T-shirts. However, they did allow messages like “KILLCOPS.”

The NBA’s store will let you design and purchase custom jerseys with user-created messages like “KILLCOPS” and “MURDERPOLICE” and “BURN JEWS.” But if you try to customize a jersey that says “FreeHongKong,” the NBA won’t let you. https://t.co/2HqpOu393S — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 13, 2020

The Democratic Party is in lock step with such corporate entities, who turn a blind eye to Chinese atrocities in the name of good business.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, for instance, has kowtowed to China continually over the course of his decades-long political career.

During a campaign rally in May 2019, Biden mocked President Donald Trump’s tough stance on China.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west,” Biden said.

“They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not, they’re not competition for us.”

The Democratic Party has long had a troubling relationship with China. Corrupt dealings go all the way back to the Chinagate scandal of the 1990s, when the Democratic National Committee allegedly received illegal foreign donations from China during the Clinton presidency.

China is controlled by one of the most dangerous regimes in the world today. The communist government is systematically annihilating an ethnic group while America’s powerful corporate interests and the Democratic Party’s choice for president carry water for the regime.

The Chinese Communist Party embodies the all-encompassing centralized state control that the left loves. The party’s founder, Mao Zedong, envisioned himself as a pseudo-intellectual revolutionary who would bring Karl Marx’s ideas to Utopian fruition.

In that sense, Mao’s ideological goals were very similar to those espoused by the Black Lives Matter and antifa activists terrorizing the streets of American cities today.

As Mao’s party once again proves, under communism, no lives matter.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.