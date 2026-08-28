Share
News

State Dept. Revokes Visa of Iraqi Woman Who Received Award from Biden After She's Found on Terror Watch List

 By Brooklynn Robinson  August 28, 2026 at 2:23pm
Share

The State Department has revoked the U.S. visa of a former Iraqi finance official who received a Biden-era State Department award and later appeared on the FBI’s terrorist watchlist.

Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson identified her as Taif Sami Mohammed Al Shakarchi in a statement Friday.

Johnson said she is no longer in the United States.

In 2022, then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken and then-First Lady Jill Biden presented her with the International Women of Courage Award.

The department at the time described the prize as recognition for women who showed “exceptional courage” on peace, justice, human rights, and “gender equity.”

Is Trump doing a good job of correcting Biden’s missteps?

Blinken called her Iraq’s “Iron Woman” and praised her as a fighter against budget corruption, Fox News reported.

She had served as Iraq’s finance minister after earlier posts as deputy finance minister and director general of the budget department.

Johnson said she was later added to the FBI terror watchlist and that the Trump State Department then revoked her visa.

“Under President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, suspected terrorists will never be allowed to remain in the United States,” Johnson said.

On X, he contrasted the 2022 ceremony with the new action.

Related:
First Hunter, Now Jill: Former First Lady Peddles Wild Conspiracies, Suggests Joe Biden Was Deliberately Drugged Before Disastrous Debate

“While the Biden State Department shamefully celebrated and awarded foreigners who threaten our nation, the Trump State Department revokes their visas,” he said.

The State Department did not release the intelligence behind the watchlist listing or say when she was added.

A watchlist placement is not a criminal conviction. The government has not publicly filed terror charges against her in this announcement.

Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina, and Greg Steube, a Republican from Florida, have separately accused her of helping terrorist financing move through Iraq’s financial system and have urged sanctions.

Those lawmakers’ claims have not been adjudicated in the State Department release.

An Iraqi court last year summoned her in a corruption inquiry involving former senior officials and placed her on a judicial wanted list, Fox News noted. That probe has not established guilt in U.S. reporting.

She is believed to be outside Iraq as well as outside the United States.

The 2022 award and the 2026 visa revocation now sit on the same record: a woman once hosted in Washington as a reformer is being treated by the current administration as a security problem.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




NYC Judge Frees Man Accused of Shooting Service Dog of Woman with Down Syndrome While Attempting to Kill Man
DOJ Arrests Honduran Man Accused of Taking Advantage of California's Weak Election Laws
Right-Wing Provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos Detained by ICE in Louisiana: Report
State Dept. Revokes Visa of Iraqi Woman Who Received Award from Biden After She's Found on Terror Watch List
Woody Harrelson Formally Asks UK's New Prime Minister to Probe COVID 'Vaccine Injury'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation