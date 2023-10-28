Globalists rely on useful idiots to carry out the dirty work. A gaggle of useful idiots is running the Biden administration.

The Globalist Plan for America? Open up the southern border and allow as many illegal aliens to cross into the country as you can before somebody or something can stop it.

It’s no conspiracy. It only takes “3.5% of the population actively participating in the protests to ensure serious political change,” according to the BBC. That’s a mainstream academic theory.

What if the 3.5 percent — instead of actively participating in protests — by their very presence impacted the economy and the culture of a country to “ensure political change”? Conspiracy theory? You tell me.

As of today, “The total number of illegal immigrants let into the country since President Joe Biden took office is larger than the populations of 38 U.S. states,” according to the National Pulse.

The popular social media account End Wokeness provided a graph so you can better visualize the enormous impact of the influx of illegal immigrants.

The number of illegals who invaded under Biden is larger than the population of 38 states pic.twitter.com/OVc9gMcMz4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2023

How could this happen? Only by design.

When GOP Lousiana Senator John Kennedy asked the director of the Center for Countering Human Trafficking, one Cardell Morant, a senior member of the Department of Homeland Security, how many “non-American citizens have come into our country illegally or on the basis of a claim of asylum?” Morant hadn’t a clue, according to Townhall.

Kennedy then surveyed witnesses from the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department before asking, “Does anybody know the number?”

Crickets.

“None of you know the number. Try 8 million. Now of that 8 million, how many were children, Mr. Morant?” Kennedy asked.

“I don’t have that number,” Morant replied.

Eight million isn’t quite 3.5 percent of the American population, but — combined with the percentage of illegals who were already here — it’s already well above that.

“You don’t know, does anybody know?” Kennedy prodded. “None of you know. Isn’t that special? Let’s assume half, OK? Eight million is four Nebraskas, right? Four new states. Let’s assume, and I don’t think this is right, that half of them are children. How many of those 8 million people are still here? Do any of you know?”

Crickets.

RNC Research posted a clip of this page out of the theatre of the absurd on social media platform X. “Officials from Biden’s State Dept and Dept of Homeland Security have absolutely no idea how many illegal immigrants have entered the country, how many were children, how many are still here, or how many have claimed asylum.”

MUST WATCH: Officials from Biden’s State Dept and Dept of Homeland Security have absolutely no idea how many illegal immigrants have entered the country, how many were children, how many are still here, or how many have claimed asylum. pic.twitter.com/UhfNQyUVpf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2023

Kennedy was taking part in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with federal officials to address “the safety and well-being of unaccompanied minor children crossing the southern border illegally,” reported the Daily Caller.

If useful idiots are capable of being enlightened, here are the numbers, according to Daily Caller. “Border officials have apprehended triple the amount of illegal migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden entered office in January 2021. Officials apprehended over 2.4 million migrants in the 2023 fiscal year, which began in October 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.”

To put that in perspective, “In the final fiscal year of the Trump presidency, the agency apprehended 458,088 migrants,” reported the Daily Caller.

“How many of those 8 million are claiming asylum?” Kennedy asked the panel of idiots. “You don’t know? How many of them claim asylum and don’t show up for their hearing? Nobody knows?”

Nope, nobody knows. To be kind, one could call it willful ignorance.

“How many of them claim asylum, don’t show up for their hearing and President Biden has deported them? You don’t know?”

Nope. Nobody knows.

“How many of them have claimed asylum, shown up for their asylum hearing and been denied asylum and been deported? You don’t know.”

Nope. And nobody knows the trouble we’re going to see because they don’t know.

Why would the Biden administration allow this to happen? The answer is easy: “to ensure political change,” which, in this case, means putting into play the crazy utopian nightmare called Globalism. One world, one government, no God.

Nebraska is a great red state. Four more Nebraskas full of illegal aliens is a recipe for the demise of America. That’s disgusting.

It’s time the Biden administration’s useful idiots were made to be useless.

