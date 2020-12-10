Login
State Lawmaker Who Called on 'Soldiers' To Target 'Trumpers' Gets Devastating News After Head of Legislature Sees Video

By Jared Harris
Published December 9, 2020 at 5:19pm
A state lawmaker who called on “soldiers” to confront supporters of President Donald Trump was just handed some devastating news after legislature leaders saw her videotaped rant.

Along with procedural punishment, authorities are also conducting independent investigations into the matter.

The punishment was handed down by Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield on Wednesday after a vulgar anti-American rant from state Rep. Cynthia Johnson went viral.

“Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American,” Chatfield wrote in his Wednesday statement. “They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official.”

“Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments, and we are looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigations.”

Chatfield affirmed that “intimidation” is never welcome in his state’s politics, whether it’s directed at Democrats or Republicans.

Johnson’s rant was captured in a Facebook Live video posted to the lawmaker’s page. The legislator herself appeared to be the one recording the video.

Do you think this was an appropriate punishment?

Although Johnson’s original video was removed from her page, copies of it began to spread like wildfire online.

“So, this is just a warning to you Trumpers: Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you,” Johnson threatened in the video. “Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay. I love y’all.”

The full 3-minute video was finally reposted to Johnson’s page and can be seen here.

The most shocking part of Johnson’s rant is that it came from the mouth of an elected leader who plays a substantial role in state politics.

In another live video posted to the state lawmaker’s page, she calls specifically on “soldiers of Christ,” “soldiers against racism” and “soldiers against domestic violence.”

In a political climate where public clashes of ideas often lead to violence, Johnson’s calls are undoubtedly reckless.

Although most soldiers would ignore such a treasonous demand, the lawmaker’s rant reveals the depths of her hatred for Americans who chose to support a Republican president.

