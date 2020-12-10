A state lawmaker who called on “soldiers” to confront supporters of President Donald Trump was just handed some devastating news after legislature leaders saw her videotaped rant.

Along with procedural punishment, authorities are also conducting independent investigations into the matter.

The punishment was handed down by Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield on Wednesday after a vulgar anti-American rant from state Rep. Cynthia Johnson went viral.

“Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American,” Chatfield wrote in his Wednesday statement. “They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official.”

“Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments, and we are looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigations.”

TRENDING: Fox News Loses Key Ratings Battle to Conservative Competitor for the First Time Ever

Chatfield affirmed that “intimidation” is never welcome in his state’s politics, whether it’s directed at Democrats or Republicans.

Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y5lTqqmEVI — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) December 9, 2020

Johnson’s rant was captured in a Facebook Live video posted to the lawmaker’s page. The legislator herself appeared to be the one recording the video.

Do you think this was an appropriate punishment? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 73% (71 Votes) 27% (26 Votes)

Although Johnson’s original video was removed from her page, copies of it began to spread like wildfire online.

“So, this is just a warning to you Trumpers: Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you,” Johnson threatened in the video. “Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay. I love y’all.”

Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Johnson threatened @realDonaldTrump supporters in a Facebook live video Tuesday, saying it is a warning message to those who support the president. Read more here: https://t.co/QnUstXelby pic.twitter.com/cWIxH1hXL1 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 9, 2020

The full 3-minute video was finally reposted to Johnson’s page and can be seen here.

RELATED: 'Make Them Pay': Dem Elected Official Threatens Trump Supporters in Alarming Video

The most shocking part of Johnson’s rant is that it came from the mouth of an elected leader who plays a substantial role in state politics.

In another live video posted to the state lawmaker’s page, she calls specifically on “soldiers of Christ,” “soldiers against racism” and “soldiers against domestic violence.”

In a political climate where public clashes of ideas often lead to violence, Johnson’s calls are undoubtedly reckless.

Although most soldiers would ignore such a treasonous demand, the lawmaker’s rant reveals the depths of her hatred for Americans who chose to support a Republican president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.