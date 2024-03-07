Few can deny that, for the average American, purchasing a home in this economy is a difficult feat.

It’s not impossible, but when factoring in high interest rates, inflation and fewer choices on the market, it’s an uphill battle for many people.

It would be even worse if you lived in a blue state that’s practically giving homes away to illegal aliens.

The California Legislature is considering a bill that would allow illegal immigrants to apply for something called a Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loan.

According to Fox News, this program, launched last year, gives first-time homebuyers loans that cover 20 percent of the purchasing price of a new house. The loans do not accumulate interest and are not required to be repaid until the property’s mortgage is refinanced or resold.

The new bill, AB 1840, would extend eligibility for this program to illegal immigrants.

The mastermind of this legislation, Democratic Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, told KTLA-TV that the loan program “hasn’t been clear about eligibility for undocumented individuals, and AB 1840 addresses that issue.”

“Undocumented individuals” is liberal-speak for people who are here illegally.

If you cross a border in the dead of night without getting a visa or applying for citizenship, would you really expect to be able to buy a house?

As noted by The Center Square, not everyone is on board with Arambula’s proposal.

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle called the bill “an insult to California citizens who are being left behind and priced out of homeownership.”

“I’m all for helping first-time homebuyers, but give priority to those who are here in our state legally,” Dahle said.

He’s absolutely right.

What this bill proposes is incredibly irresponsible.

Even worse, it’s a slap in the face to ordinary American citizens struggling to afford homes — so much so that many California residents are leaving for red states with lower costs of living.

Theoretically, the loan would need to be paid back eventually, but in practice, illegal immigrants would be getting homes almost free of charge.

This comes on top of the free health care benefits they are now getting in the Golden State — benefits that are expected to cost state taxpayers upward of $3.4 billion.

Why is California essentially encouraging more illegal immigrants to head its way when the state’s infrastructure and economy are struggling to support the citizens who live there now?

Our country and land are being offered to anyone who saunters across the border.

Why are Democratic leaders so focused on providing services for illegal immigrants?

Maybe Assemblyman Arambula should focus more on the needs of the citizens he was elected to represent rather than pandering to citizens of other countries.

