Share
Commentary

State Legislature Kicks Off Session with Disturbing Drag Show on House Floor, Then Pass 'Black Drag' Resolution

 By Samuel Short  June 20, 2025 at 8:50am
Share

The Oregon House of Representatives really needs to get its priorities in order; namely, drag queen performances shouldn’t be one.

The Oregonian reported, the assembly opened Wednesday with a performance by Isaiah Esquire and Aqua Flora, two black drag queens. Representatives had the two perform the day before Juneteenth — during “pride” month — in a perfectly strange moment where the left could celebrate two of their made-up holidays in one cringeworthy moment.

The legislature even passed a resolution to make it official, titled, “Recognizing and honoring the history of Black drag in Oregon.”

The resolution was voted 34-9, with Republican lawmakers comprising the “nays.”

Many GOP representatives left the chamber for the performance, while at least two sat in the back of the room and one stayed seated at his desk, state Rep. Cyrus Javadi.

Republican state Rep. Dwayne Yunker posted about the performance to social media platform X on Wednesday and included the dreadful footage of Esquire and Flora’s performance.

“I’m not sure the Founding Fathers envisioned taxpayer-funded legislative chambers being turned into platforms for political theater,” Yunker wrote.

Should drag performances be banned from government events?

“The House floor is meant for serious debate, lawmaking, and serving all Oregonians not partisan spectacles designed to push cultural agendas.”

Democratic Rep. Travis Nelson gave remarks following the performance, saying, “Your presence, artistry, and courage are a powerful reminder of the joy resilience and cultural impact of drag in Oregon and beyond.”

What was the point of any of this? Great question.

Although it did not cost the taxpayer anything more as Esquire and Flora were thankfully not paid, taxpayers are still paying representatives who sat through and entertained this nonsense.

This was a complete waste of time. There’s a reason drag is performed in bars and clubs where only adults are allowed. A hedonistic display has no room within the halls of government. Men dressing up as women and lip synching has nothing to do with lawmaking and has no place in civil society.

Related:
JD Vance Joins Lefty X Competitor Bluesky, Gets Banned After Just One Post

If any lawmaker wishes to pursue their hobbies and interests and enjoy their worldly, immoral agenda, they should do it off the clock. Why drag needs to be celebrated and pushed by lawmakers remains totally unfounded.

It cannot be said enough — moments like this prove how out of touch Democrats are with normal Americans and what they expect from elected officials.

Do your job. Leave your weird, cringey interests for after work.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Woke Rapper's 3 Children Pay the Price When He Comes Face to Face with Crime Nightmare He Helped Create
State Legislature Kicks Off Session with Disturbing Drag Show on House Floor, Then Pass 'Black Drag' Resolution
Trump Celebrates 'Big Win' Over Gavin Newsom in Federal Court: 'A Great Decision for Our Country'
Did She Blaspheme? Video Shows Dem Senator's Furious Response When Hegseth Brings up Bible at Hearing
Gov. Kathy Hochul Tells New Yorkers They'll Be Paying Big Bucks to Illegal Aliens - Did She Just Throw Her Job Away?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation