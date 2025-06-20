State Legislature Kicks Off Session with Disturbing Drag Show on House Floor, Then Pass 'Black Drag' Resolution

The Oregon House of Representatives really needs to get its priorities in order; namely, drag queen performances shouldn’t be one.

The Oregonian reported, the assembly opened Wednesday with a performance by Isaiah Esquire and Aqua Flora, two black drag queens. Representatives had the two perform the day before Juneteenth — during “pride” month — in a perfectly strange moment where the left could celebrate two of their made-up holidays in one cringeworthy moment.

The legislature even passed a resolution to make it official, titled, “Recognizing and honoring the history of Black drag in Oregon.”

The resolution was voted 34-9, with Republican lawmakers comprising the “nays.”

Many GOP representatives left the chamber for the performance, while at least two sat in the back of the room and one stayed seated at his desk, state Rep. Cyrus Javadi.

Republican state Rep. Dwayne Yunker posted about the performance to social media platform X on Wednesday and included the dreadful footage of Esquire and Flora’s performance.

This was the Oregon House floor this morning used to celebrate Black Drag Queens. I’m not sure the Founding Fathers envisioned taxpayer-funded legislative chambers being turned into platforms for political theater. The House floor is meant for serious debate, lawmaking, and… pic.twitter.com/FrwjaRqPw0 — Rep. Dwayne Yunker HD3 (@RepYunker) June 18, 2025

“I’m not sure the Founding Fathers envisioned taxpayer-funded legislative chambers being turned into platforms for political theater,” Yunker wrote.

“The House floor is meant for serious debate, lawmaking, and serving all Oregonians not partisan spectacles designed to push cultural agendas.”

Democratic Rep. Travis Nelson gave remarks following the performance, saying, “Your presence, artistry, and courage are a powerful reminder of the joy resilience and cultural impact of drag in Oregon and beyond.”

What was the point of any of this? Great question.

Although it did not cost the taxpayer anything more as Esquire and Flora were thankfully not paid, taxpayers are still paying representatives who sat through and entertained this nonsense.

This was a complete waste of time. There’s a reason drag is performed in bars and clubs where only adults are allowed. A hedonistic display has no room within the halls of government. Men dressing up as women and lip synching has nothing to do with lawmaking and has no place in civil society.

If any lawmaker wishes to pursue their hobbies and interests and enjoy their worldly, immoral agenda, they should do it off the clock. Why drag needs to be celebrated and pushed by lawmakers remains totally unfounded.

It cannot be said enough — moments like this prove how out of touch Democrats are with normal Americans and what they expect from elected officials.

Do your job. Leave your weird, cringey interests for after work.

