News
News
Stamford High School principal Raymond Manka sits in a socially distanced classroom in Stamford, Connecticut, on Aug. 26.
(John Moore / Getty Images)
Stamford High School principal Raymond Manka sits in a socially distanced classroom in Stamford, Connecticut, on Aug. 26. (John Moore / Getty Images)

State Legislature Passes Bill Banning 'Toxic' Critical Race Theory in Schools

Dillon BurroughsMay 6, 2021 at 6:24am
Combined Shape

The Republican-controlled Tennessee state House passed a bill on Wednesday that would ban public schools from including critical race theory in their curriculums.

The legislation was one of several bills passed by the General Assembly on the last day before state lawmakers adjourned for the year.

Tennessee’s House of Representatives votes 69-23 to ban the instruction of certain concepts related to race and racism in public schools.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Gets Ice-Cold Reception on Trip to Promote Biden's Massive Spending Plan

The House and Senate versions included several differences as the legislation moved forward. The bills then moved to a conference committee Wednesday.

According to a summary of the bill, the concepts from critical race theory that would be forbidden include:

• “One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.”
• “An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.”
• “An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”
• “An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex.”
• “A meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist, or designed by a particular race or sex to oppress members of another race or sex.”
• “This state or the United States is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.”

Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey proposed multiple additions, including forbidding teaching students that “the rule of law does not exist, but instead is a series of power relationships and struggles among racial or other groups,” according to The Tennessean.

Should critical race theory be banned from public schools?

“That is the very definition of critical race theory,” Kelsey said. “I was subject to this teaching 20 years ago in law school and know it very well, and that is the very definition of it.”

Some Democratic lawmakers disputed that CRT is an act of racism.

“Critical race theory is rooted in critical theory, which argues that social problems are created and influenced by societal structures and cultural assumptions,” said state Sen. Katrina Robinson, a Democrat from Memphis, according to WTVC-TV.

“How ironic that a body made up of a simple majority of white privileged men can determine whether even my grandchildren can see reflections of themselves in the history lessons at their school,” said Robinson, who is black.

Related:
Freedom from the SJW Religion: CRT 'Diversity' Trainings Violate the First Amendment's Establishment Clause

“What we have been teaching our children is a lie,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat, according to Chalkbeat Tennessee.

“Under this amendment, the real truth about George Floyd is not going to be taught, and that’s a historical event.”

The legislation now heads to Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Twitter Cracks Down on Trump's New Account Just One Day After It Launched
Texas Voting Reform Bill Headed to House Floor
DeSantis Riles Up Democrats by Signing New Voting Bill Into Law
State Legislature Passes Bill Banning 'Toxic' Critical Race Theory in Schools
Trump Announces His Endorsement to Replace Liz Cheney in Key Leadership Role
See more...

Conversation