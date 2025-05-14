Share
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 25, 2021.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 25, 2021.

State and Local Officials Preparing for Pardon of Derek Chauvin: Report

 By Jack Davis  May 14, 2025 at 10:04am
Amid calls for President Donald Trump to pardon former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Minnesota and Minneapolis officials said they are preparing for potential riots if that should happen.

Chauvin was convicted in 2021 of killing George Floyd, whose death touched off months of unrest across the country. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison on federal charges and 22.5 years on state charges, which are being served concurrently.

According to KSTP-TV, even though Trump has not indicated that he plans to pardon Chauvin, Democrats are publicly talking about how they are gearing up for that to happen.

“He still owes Minnesota 22-and-a-half years. And, he’s going to do it either in Minnesota or somewhere, but he’s not getting out,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said, indicating that wiping away federal charges will not alter the state charges against Chauvin.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz added fuel to the fire of rumors that Chauvin might be pardoned while saying the state was ready should that take place.

“No indication whether they’re going to do it, or not, but I think it behooves us to be prepared for it. With this presidency, it seems like something they would do,” he said.


KSTP did note that Trump, when asked about the subject in March, replied, “No, I have not heard about that.”

Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette issued a statement acknowledging “rumors” of a pardon:

Will Trump pardon Derek Chauvin?

“To be clear, we have no credible intelligence about any pardon or planned disruptions here in Minneapolis. Since 2020, we’ve overhauled our emergency management plans and out of an abundance of caution are planning for any eventuality.”

An online petition drive exists requesting a pardon for Chauvin.

“The evidence demonstrates that Derek Chauvin did not murder George Floyd,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wrote in an open letter to Trump.

“George Floyd was high on fentanyl. He had a significant pre-existing heart condition. He was saying he could not breathe before he was even out of the car. Derek Chauvin, for large segments of the widely circulated video of the encounter, had his knee on George Floyd’s shoulder or back, not on his neck; this was confirmed by the autopsy, which showed no damage to George Floyd’s trachea. There was no accusation at trial that Derek Chauvin targeted George Floyd for his race,” Shapiro explained.

“Perhaps most significantly, there was massive overt pressure on the jury to return a guilty verdict regardless of the evidence or any semblance of impartial deliberation. This pressure took the form of threats, coercion, and intimidation.

Court Greenlights Testing George Floyd's Heart Tissue in Bid to Prove New Cause of Death

“The Mayor of Minneapolis pre-judged the outcome of the trial and immediately issued a large settlement to the Floyd family. Then-President Biden, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and others pre-judged the outcome of the trial and took to national media to create pressure on the jury to go along with their preferred narrative,” Shapiro wrote.

“Under these circumstances, there was no opportunity for blind justice to work, and a man is now rotting in prison because of it.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




State and Local Officials Preparing for Pardon of Derek Chauvin: Report
