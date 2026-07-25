State Officials Blamed Citizens for Death of Bear Stuck Atop Power Pole, but What Bystander Says She Saw Changes Everything

Well, the bear-on-the-pole story has taken a sad turn.

Brownout, as I’ve named the brown bear who went viral for perching on a power pole, apparently passed away while reaching for the sky. He was reportedly electrocuted atop the pole.

That’s sad, but what’s sadder is what Game and Fish said, according to one witness.

Robin Dawson said she called Game and Fish in New Mexico, where the bear was found, and the person she got was “quite rude.”

👮‍♂️911 operator: “911 what is your emergency?” 😳Caller: “I’m calling to report a bear on top of a light pole.” pic.twitter.com/8g07ibZupQ — 👮‍♂️🚒 Tales of Badge & Blaze™ (@ScottEnlow) July 21, 2026

The state employee complained to Dawson that the bear had been scared into staying on top of the pole because passers-by kept stopping to take pictures.

And since he was too afraid to … de-pole, Brownout eventually electrocuted himself. (Maybe that’s not the best name after all.)

But there’s another side to this whole story. Dawson was the first to call, and after 30 minutes without seeing anyone from Game and Fish, she called again, and was told they weren’t sending anyone.

So here we’ve got a taxpayer-funded employee blaming taxpayers when her team wouldn’t address what is perhaps the clearest Game and Fish situation in New Mexico’s history — a bear at least two steps into a high-wire act.

Bureaucrats, liberals, and leftists always blame humans first. It’s the same thing they do with America — always blame it first.

They don’t ever think about the bear being uniquely stupid or how useful it is to all bear-kind for this guy’s genes to be eliminated, so future bears are less likely to accidentally cook themselves atop hot power poles

Worse, they never stop to think how those power lines that they’ll blame for poisoning the bear’s natural habitat (just wait, it’s coming) allow millions of people to survive and thrive by providing electricity to hospitals, factories, businesses, emergency responders (even the ones who refused to come out and ground an airborne bear), nursing homes, air conditioning during blistering heat waves, water filtration, and the list goes on.

No, they just blame the “human virus” as they increasingly call us, along with the human technology that has brought more people out of poverty over the last 50 years than the last 500 combined.

Know why? Because leftism itself is anti-human, and it’s anti-human because it’s literally evil. It’s the Spirit of Antichrist — a spirit that hates the thing God loves most: us. And these people are its pawns.

When the spirit of evil shows up, even in cases of unruly ursines perching on power poles, you know it has permeated all of society.

The antidote, of course, is truth, and nothing is truer than the eternal Word of God.

We’ve got to remember that God put us in charge of this planet and everything on it, and while we absolutely must be good stewards, our needs and flourishing come before everything else, including the late great Brownout the Brown Bear.

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