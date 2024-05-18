Out-of-State Officials Storm Rudy Giuliani's 80th Birthday Party, Indict Him in Front of Startled Guests: Report

Rudy Giuliani dared them to come and get him. And they did.

On Friday night, Giuliani was having a pre-birthday bash in Palm Springs, Florida, to celebrate his upcoming 80th birthday, according to NBC,

For a while, the party hosted by Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake adviser Caroline Wren was a blast, with the former New York City mayor belting out the Frank Sinatra hit “New York, New York.”







The mood was just right for a since-deleted post on X, in which Giuliani posted, “If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning; 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes.”

Since Giuliani seems to now have deleted his taunting post from a few hours before he was served: pic.twitter.com/fSqglNrv22 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 18, 2024

The message included a photo of Giuliani and six other people.

The backstory: Giuliani had been indicted 18 days before the party in Arizona for his role in trying to fight back against the results of the 2020 election, but the posse trying to serve him never caught up with him.

But with all the digital clues in the world at their disposal, Giuliani was served, leading to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes chortling on X: “The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani, nobody is above the law.”

The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law. https://t.co/rer9hi8cTf — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) May 18, 2024

Giuliani representative Ted Goodman said being busted at a party was no big deal.

“The mayor was unphased by the decision to try and embarrass him during his 80th birthday party. He enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people who love him—from all walks of life—and we look forward to full vindication soon,” Goodman said.

The New York Post said the interaction was not without drama, saying some guests still partying with Giuliani screamed and one woman cried as he was handed the papers.

Wren thought the timing was in bad taste.

“While crime in Arizona is at an all-time high, the Arizona [AG’s] office felt it was a good use of resources to send multiple agents across the country to storm an 80th birthday party like it was Normandy,” she said.

The Post said that according to a video shared with it, Giuliani tried to fire up the crown on the subject of the presidential election.

“This time we can make no mistakes if we want our country back. Do you want your country back?!” Giuliani asked.

“Then we got to work like hell from now until Election Day and, who knows? Maybe after, which I learned. But they are not taking this country away from us,” he said.

