Michigan residents who make what state officials say are false claims about the 2020 election could end up getting a visit from state troopers.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan State Police are going to investigate claims that some people making fraud allegations about the 2020 election are profiting from those allegations, Bridge Michigan reported Thursday.

The Republican-led Senate Oversight Committee recently issued a report saying that it did not find systemic fraud in the November election.

The report called for a probe of “those who have been utilizing misleading and false information about Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends.”

Antrim County was at the center of multiple disputes over the results of the election.

Nessel, a Democrat, was invited by the committee to investigate claims that some people were perpetuating voter fraud allegations as a way of making a profit, spokeswoman Lynsey Mukomel said.

State Police are “assisting in the matter,” she said.

The Senate report laid bare differences among Republicans, with state Sen. Ed McBroom saying the report should lay to rest any talk of fraud in the election, while former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and attorney Matthew DePerno disagree.

Colbeck “is seeking donations on his website to help cover his finances for legal protection after Dominion Voting Systems threatened legal action against him for claiming fraud in the election results,” according to Newsweek.

He and DePerno say their free speech rights are under attack, a charge McBroom rejects.

“No one has free speech if they’re committing a crime, and committing fraud is a crime,” the senator said concerning claims that the election was rife with misconduct.

The state Senate Oversight Committee did not name any specific people it thinks are committing fraud.

“We found circumstantial, but substantial, evidence that some people were committing fraud and extorting people for money,” McBroom said. “It’s possible that we’re wrong, but we didn’t have the tools, the expertise or the mechanisms to explore that issue further.”

Colbeck accused the Senate committee of “weaponizing the government against those who disagree with their assessment of election fraud.”

He said his website charges a fee for access to his content, which includes his claims of election fraud.

Colbeck said he is not making a profit, adding that he took in about $30,000 with about half going to expenses.

“That’s what I was living off of for seven months,” he said. “We want to get some truth out about this election.”

The Senate Oversight Report supported the results that gave the state to President Joe Biden.

“The committee strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain,” it said.

