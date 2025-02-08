Michigan Democratic State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky took a drastic step after President Donald Trump returned to office.

The lawmaker said she underwent voluntary surgery to sterilize herself over a fear that Trump’s second term would present threats to her so-called reproductive freedom.

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” Pohutsky said to a crowd of protesters assembled at the Michigan Capitol to oppose Trump, according to a report from Michigan Advance.

“I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate,” she added.

Pohutsky reiterated her point to make sure everyone understood that she was not exaggerating.

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: a sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future,” she declared.

Pohutsky, 36, claims bisexual identity, and she was formerly the speaker pro tempore of the Michigan House of Representatives, according to a report from The Midwesterner.

The lawmaker contended that Democratic officials are failing to counter Trump as he implements a sweeping agenda focused on government cost-cutting and reform.

“We need to demand that our elected officials at all levels stop pretending that this is politics as usual,” Pohutsky told the Michigan Advance.

“It is beyond time that all elected officials force the issue instead of preemptively capitulating.”

Many of the signs at the protest indeed criticized Trump, Elon Musk, and the new Department of Government Efficiency, which has its sights set on eliminating federal agencies like the United States Agency for International Development.

Other protesters waved Mexican flags, rainbow banners, and signs that accused Trump and Musk of Nazism.

The fact that a sitting lawmaker would take a step as drastic as mutilating her own body in protest of Trump shows how deeply both sexual idolatry and irrational fear have settled into the leftist mind.

They are seriously working under the delusion that in Trump’s America, they will soon be required to wear “Handmaid’s Tale”-style white bonnets and red cloaks.

They could, alternatively, just practice some sexual self-restraint, or marry someone of the opposite sex with whom they can responsibly bear children. But that is another conversation.

Pohutsky’s move of ritual self-immolation is not even unprecedented.

The Democratic National Convention partnered with Planned Parenthood last year to offer vasectomies and abortions, presumably under pretenses similar to Pohutsky’s.

Seeing that the leftists have lost their minds to this extent, it is no wonder that America cannot stand them. It shows why Trump is running proverbial laps while they, quite literally, tear themselves to pieces.

