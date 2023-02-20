A Michigan-based Second Amendment advocacy group promised to recall any lawmaker that votes in favor of gun control bills after multiple Democrats introduced legislation in the wake of the Michigan State University (MSU) shooting, according to a Monday press release.

Great Lakes Gun Rights (GLGR) will begin collaborating with grassroots political activists to recall anti-gun politicians who push restrictive gun control bills through the Michigan legislature, after Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced support for gun law reform, according to the release.

Following the MSU shooting last week, where three people were killed and five were injured, Michigan lawmakers introduced 11 gun control bills calling for “universal” background checks, seizure of firearms, a permit to purchase system for all firearms, red flag laws and updated firearm storage laws, according to Senate Bills 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85 and 86.

“Michigan Democrats are charging ahead with anti-gun proposals that would make California blush,” Executive Director for Great Lakes Gun Rights Brenden Boudreau said in the release.

“We urge Michigan Democrats to drop their politically motivated gun control push and for Republicans to oppose all these bills. If they do not relent, we’re preparing to work with local activists and voters in districts across the state to recall any lawmaker who votes for these gun control bills.”

GLGR referenced Chapter 18 of the Michigan Election Law, saying it “lays out the groundwork for a recall process,” according to the release.

The group will need to collect signatures from 25 percent of the cast votes for the lawmakers, and the signatures must be collected within a 60-day time period, according to Chapter 18. Individuals can only sign for themselves.

The group will receive assistance from National Association for Gun Rights Vice President Joe Neville, citing that he successfully recalled three Democratic Colorado state senators in 2013, according to the release. The recalls will likely take place this summer.

“Are Democrats willing to lose their majorities this summer pushing these egregious and unconstitutional gun control bills? I guess we will find out,” Boudreau continued. The group urges Michiganders to contact their respective legislator to “demand they oppose all gun control efforts,” according to the release.

Great Lakes Gun Rights is ready to fight back by any means necessary, including the use of Michigan’s recall system. Join the list of Recall Gun Control supporters >>> https://t.co/FMWbZo6TrQ pic.twitter.com/2MVFCUO81n — GreatLakesGunRights (@GLGunRights) February 20, 2023

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Whitmer said during a press conference following the MSU shooting. “Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy — elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed.”

“This is a uniquely American problem,” she continued.

Whitmer’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

