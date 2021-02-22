Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase of Virginia enjoys clapping back at haters who mock her for not wearing a mask because of a medical condition.

Chase has been forced to sit near the back of the room surrounded by a Plexiglas barrier during sessions of the General Assembly.

The vocal Second Amendment advocate was ridiculed for not wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic even though she has a doctor’s note verifying that she has an underlying health condition, WAVY-TV reported.

In August, the Virginia gubernatorial candidate joked about her special seating arrangement, calling the Plexiglas box “the square of freedom, the freedom to breathe,” according to WRIC-TV.

Fast-forward six months and liberals are still taunting her mask exemption, even though Virginia Executive Order 63 states that a person who “has a medical condition limiting the use of face coverings should not wear a face covering.”

Chase has been repeatedly slammed by liberals, presumably because the same people who believed the Jussie Smollett “hate crime” hoax do not believe she has a legitimate health condition.

Last week, comedian Jimmy “Blackface” Kimmel skewered Chase on his ABC late-night show, calling her “dumb.”

“In Virginia, a state senator is getting a lot of attention for her strong opposition to masks,” Kimmel said. “Amanda Chase, who bills herself as ‘Trump in heels,’ is a Virginia state senator and also a frontrunner to be the Republican candidate for governor.

“She’s dumb, she won’t wear a mask, and since she won’t wear a mask, they put her in a Plexiglas box at the meetings.”

Chase responded with a blistering smackdown Sunday, telling Kimmel she makes “no apologies for standing for freedom.”

In a fiery Facebook post, the state senator wrote: “Jimmy Kimmel, who wears no mask while mocking me for refusing to wear one, and apparently has no live audience, can’t handle strong independent conservative women who love God, country, family and the Constitution.”

She then unloaded on clueless Hollywood celebrities for pushing destructive left-wing propaganda without understanding its negative impact.

Do you think Amanda Chase would make a good governor?

“The rest of the country is pretty sick and tired of you Hollywood liberals [peddling] your depraved mentality and dumpster trash morals and values to our kids,” Chase wrote.

“Many of us are moms are fed up with Hollywood’s influence on our country and we’re not going to take it anymore. We’re running for office and we’re inspiring and encouraging others to run for office as well.

“Don’t mess with us moms. You will lose. I make no apologies for standing for freedom.”

Chase then asked why pro-abortion celebrities are so enamored of forcing Americans to wear face burqas.

“Weren’t the liberals just advocating for ‘my body my choice?’ Why does that now not apply to masking and vaccinations?” she wrote.

“Mock me all you want. I’ve raised 4 children who are all now successful young adults that actually work for a living and have more maturity and common sense than your liberal mind can comprehend. Maybe you should get off your stage and find out how the rest of the world lives.”

Chase then predicted that “the next time I return to Richmond it will be as Governor of Virginia. The real joke will be on you, Joking Jimmy.”

