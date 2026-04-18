State Supreme Court Justice Under Investigation for Allegedly Having Affair With Attorney Who Was Fighting GOP Redistricting

Allegations that a justice on the Utah Supreme Court was too cozy with an attorney in a high-profile case have led Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox to launch an independent investigation.

Cox, Senate President Stuart Adams, and House Speaker Mike Schultz said the probe into state Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen was needed because there was a lack of transparency in a past review that found no red flags, according to Fox News.

“An initial review by the Judicial Conduct Commission and the court left important questions unresolved,” they said.

“Allegations of this nature, especially involving public officials, must be examined with transparency and accountability to establish the facts and to maintain public confidence.”

Hagen was alleged to have crossed a line with attorney David Reymann, who led a challenge to a Republican-friendly congressional map that gave Utah four red congressional seats.

Hagen ruled in Reymann’s favor in a unanimous July 2024 decision.

The initial complaint against Diana Hagen came from Tobin Hagen, her ex-husband, according to KSL-TV.

Michael Worley, the attorney who filed a complaint on Tobin Hagen’s behalf, said the judge and Reymann exchanged “inappropriate” text messages.

Worley said that he felt an obligation to file the complaint, although he did not know whether the allegation was true or false.

The Judicial Conduct Commission responded with a preliminary investigation, but then dropped the matter.

Tobin Hagen said the exchange of text was “silly” when it began and then became “more suggestive.”

Tobin Hagen told the commission that in 2024, the couple’s marriage was deteriorating, and that the judge and Reymann began palling around in November 2024. He said the messages were found in February 2025.

Diana Hagen told the commission she was “faithful to my ex-husband for more than 30 years.”

“I never engaged in extramarital sex with anyone prior to our separation,” she claimed.

She said that she suggested the couple split up in September 2024, and they separated in April 2025.

The Utah Supreme Court issued a public statement on behalf of Diana Hagen, according to Fox News.

“My last involvement in the redistricting case was October 2024,” Hagen said. “I voluntarily recused myself from all cases involving Mr. Reymann in May 2025, and my recusal was reflected in the Court’s September 15, 2025 opinion in League of Women Voters.”

“I took prompt, prudent, and transparent steps in response to the allegations made by my ex-husband, including reporting them myself to the Judicial Conduct Commission and submitting a sworn statement,” she added.

“The Judicial Conduct Commission recently reviewed the matter, dismissed the complaint, and closed the case. I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of judicial ethics, integrity, and impartiality.”

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