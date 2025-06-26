Wisconsin’s Supreme Court has slapped down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ effort to impose his will on a spending plan approved by Republican lawmakers.

At issue was $50 million legislators wanted to be used one way to support new literacy programs while Evers wanted to use his veto power to direct the state Department of Public Instruction to spend the money in a different way, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

In a unanimous ruling supported by liberals and conservatives, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled it “has no constitutional authority to override the legislature’s choice and appropriate the money to DPI.”

“We hold the governor breached his constitutional boundaries because the bill he partially vetoed was not an appropriation bill,” the Supreme Court ruled.

The court also found that the Joint Finance Committee which had laid out rules for spending the $50 million “did not improperly withhold funds.”

UNANIMOUS ruling by WI Supreme Court that @GovEvers overstepped his authority and improperly vetoed legislation to improve literacy. And a reminder that this veto came when Wisconsin reading scores continue to decline. But Evers chose an improper veto over helping kids. https://t.co/sklpfsW4kA — Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) June 25, 2025

“Although the executive branch may be frustrated by constitutional limits on the governor’s power to veto non-appropriation bills, the judiciary must respect the People’s choice to impose them,” the ruling against Evers said, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

The Journal-Sentinel said the money will be absorbed by the state if not spent by Monday.

Evers criticized the decision.

“Twelve lawmakers should not be able to obstruct resources that were already approved by the full Legislature and the governor to help get our kids up to speed and ensure they have the skills they need to be successful,” Evers said in a statement, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

“It is unconscionable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is allowing the Legislature’s indefinite obstruction to go unchecked,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, both Republicans, supported the ruling.

“Today’s unanimous Supreme Court opinion is a rebuke of the Governor’s attempt to break apart a bipartisan literacy-funding bill and JFC’s constitutional authority to give supplemental funding to agencies,” their statement said.

“While the Governor wanted to play politics with money earmarked for kids’ reading programs, it is encouraging to see the Court put an end to this game. Wisconsin families are the real winners here,” the statement added.

Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Mark Born, the Republican co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee, said in a statement that they “look forward to releasing the $50 million set aside to support kids struggling to read and help implement these important, bipartisan reforms.”

“It is unfortunate that the Governor’s unconstitutional veto has delayed this funding needed by kids and families across the state,” their statement said.

