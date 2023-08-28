News articles have been appearing all across the media that President Joe Biden and the liberal establishment are looking to reinstate mask policies. But one state official is already warning that he will not comply.

On Thursday, Florida’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, took to his X account to blast the idea of returning to widespread mask mandates, calling the idea an example of insanity.

“What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm?” he wrote.

“You don’t call it sanity,” he added. “These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate.”

What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm? You don’t call it sanity. These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate… — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) August 24, 2023

That is quite a statement. After all, this is a top state official surging citizens to engage in civil disobedience.

It should be remembered that even in Florida, many of the state’s most liberal areas forced masking mandates on people.

Gov. Ron DeSantis himself was seen wearing a mask from time to time, though he never kept up with the practice regularly.

Granted, Florida was one of the first states to drop state-wide mandate rules, having ended the state policy in September 2020. And a year later, DeSantis was issuing orders to cut off funding to schools that were still pushing masks on kids.

But some schools, hospitals, and medical facilities in the Sunshine State and elsewhere are also already starting to push mask mandates, again.

This is hardly the first time Ladapo has been seen blasting mask mandates.

Back in September 2021, Dr. Ladapo came out swinging against masking saying, “Florida will completely reject fear as a way of making policies,” when DeSantis announced his appointment to the state’s top health office.

“So, we’re done with fear,” he added defiantly, adding that fear had become a “centerpiece of health policy in the United States, ever since the beginning of the pandemic” and it was a tactic that he would oppose.

Ron DeSantis just made Dr. Ladapo the new Surgeon General in Florida. Watch this and you’ll wish he was in charge of COVID policy for the United States. “Florida will completely reject fear as a way of making policies” This is the Doctor America needs!pic.twitter.com/3Ixi8KxxLx — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 22, 2021

The mask madness is being bandied about once again because of a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-related hospitalizations hit more than 12,600 during the week ending Aug. 12, up 21.6% from the previous week, but it is still far below the high of more than 150,000 in January 2022,” Just the News wrote on Sunday.

These numbers have already driven some woke, left-wing schools to reinstitute mask mandates on students. When Morris Brown College in Atlanta reopened for the new school year, masks were back.

Ultimately, there has never been any great amount of proof that masks work to prevent COVID-19 infections. Study after study has shown that masks are very ineffective for prevention. And just this month another study even linked long-term mask use to an increase in seizures and even cancer due to the buildup of toxic chemicals they gather.

Ladapo is right. Masks mandates are just a way to instill fear in people so that autocratic government officials can more easily wield the power that they crave to control our lives. And the he joins many who say they will not fall for it again and will not comply.

