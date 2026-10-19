State Trooper Dishonorably Discharged for Using 'Offensive Language'

Well this one may be a first, and what a surprise that it comes from the People’s Republic of Taxachusetts: A state trooper has been fired for “offensive language.”

It apparently wasn’t a rant or anything of that nature, certainly not substantiated. Instead, Massachusetts State Trooper Jack B. Cesarz reportedly used “homophobic comments at a golf tournament,” the Boston Herald reported on Oct. 13.

The Massachusetts State Police did not say whether the comments were “homophobic” in nature, or even substantiated, but simply said that the trooper had gotten the can.

“The Massachusetts State Police took immediate action to terminate Mr. Cesarz following this off-duty incident,” state police said in a statement.

“Any person who acts with such indiscretion and uses such offensive language towards young people has no place in our ranks,” it added.

“The Department will uphold its standards of professionalism and hold members accountable for their actions on and off duty.”

Leave it to the one state that gave its electoral votes to George McGovern to be at the center of a situation like this.

It’s worth noting that Cesarz was in his probationary period as a police officer, which makes him easier to dismiss.

“During this period, Massachusetts State Police does reserve the right to terminate employment with any employees that do not meet the criteria of acceptable performance and conduct,” the state’s website says.

That being said, it’s great to see that the Bay State really has its priorities in order.

Police officers getting the boot for an alleged spate of snide remarks toward “young people”? That’s a new one to offer a dishonorable discharge over. Graduate them from the academy, employ them at a six-figure salary, and then dismiss them because they weren’t woke enough.

Moreover, Boston radio legend Howie Carr reported that Cesarz, a former funeral home employee, was discharged just prior to his one-year probationary period ending:

BREAKING: Another black eye for the Mass State Police: New trooper Jack B. Cesarz was fired yesterday, with a dishonorable discharge, just before his probationary period was about to end, after which he would have become a full trooper. Cesarz, a former funeral home employee, was “terminated” just 3 days after a SPAM (the troopers’ union) golf tournament at Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton. As the tournament was ending, and drinks were flowing freely, a couple of local high school teams showed up for their practice, and some horrific anti-gay remarks were slurred their way. According to the state comptroller, Cesarz has made $117,661.52 this year before his “termination.” Hope Cesarz has a memento of the 2026 H Troop Golf Tournament that proved to be his swan song at the MSP. State Police dragging their feet as usual after being asked for comment. Will update report if/when they respond to inquiries. DEVELOPING…. — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) October 9, 2026

Unless this was unusually bad, in short, this could have been dealt with differently had we learned some lessons from what now gets called “Woke 1,” thanks to woke architect and “Squad” member New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

What would happen if this guy went on a long, expletive-laden rant against the patriarchy? Against the cisgenders? Against white men? Against Jesus Christ? Nothing. Heck, the guy might have received a promotion, this being Massachusetts.

Do you think the state trooper's discharge was justified? Yes, accountability is important No, he should have received a warning Unsure, need more information Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, accountability is important 2% (1 vote) No, he should have received a warning 76% (32 votes) Unsure, need more information 21% (9 votes)

This is modern America in a microcosm, where traditional values must at least be laundered through leftism, if not outright replaced by it.

Nobody really believes our law enforcement officers behave like neutered leftist angels on duty — nor, in fact, would the left even want them to do so, truth be told.

America needs to choose. It’s either going to have a country where we love freedom and justice as they were classically defined, or one where we love the insane leftist perversion of those ideals.

It’s not a false dichotomy. These things are mutually exclusive. The dismissal of Jack Cesarz throws this choice into the sharpest possible relief.

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