A Washington state trooper who was being forced out by a vaccine mandate gave an emotional farewell that has been viewed more than half a million times on Twitter.

The Yakima-based officer, who does not give his name, videoed himself radioing in his final message.

Monday is the deadline for Washington state employees to comply with Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that employees must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Daily Mail.

On Saturday, the officer released a video saying farewell.

“This is the last time you’ll hear me in a patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.” Washington State Trooper in Yakima, Wash. signs off after 22 years — fired by @GovInslee for being unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/RGLDs5BZxg — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 17, 2021



“This is my final sign-off after 22 years of serving the citizens of the state of Washington. I’ve been asked to leave because I am dirty,” he said.

He summed up his career as “numerous fatalities, injuries, I’ve worked sick, I’ve played sick, buried lots of friends over these years.”

As he spoke to the dispatcher, he said, “I’d like to thank you guys, I’d like to thank the citizens of Yakima County as well as my fellow officers within the valley. Without you guys, I wouldn’t have been very successful.”

“You’ve kept me safe and got me home to my family every night. Thank you for that. I wish I could say more, but this is it,” he said.

With a voice choking with emotion, he added, “So State 1034 this is the last time you’ll hear me in a state patrol car.”

And then a final bit of anger as he said, “And Jay Inslee can kiss my a**.”

The dispatcher replied by saying, “Thank you for your 22 years of service to the citizens of Washington State.’

“You’ve taken on many roles in your time at the patrol. In your first year, you delivered a baby while on patrol in Bremerton. You’ve been a theory instructor, certified tactical specialist and reconstructionist, peer support member, part of the chaplaincy board and a CBD trooper,” she said.

“You’ve been a great role model and a mentor for all young troopers serving in the area by sharing your knowledge and experience throughout the years,” she said.

She closed with a simple message: “Thank you for your service.”

More than 90 percent of the state’s workforce has complied with Inslee’s order, according to the Seattle Times.

The vaccination rates varied by department, with Washington State Patrol workers having an 89 percent vaccination rate.

