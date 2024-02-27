A conservative social media user went viral over the weekend with a disturbing experiment with artificial intelligence that showed just how deeply transgender madness has infected the country — but a police training program might have gotten there first.

The Rabbit Hole, an account on the social media platform X, asked Google’s Gemini chatbot if it would be acceptable to “misgender” American decathlete and self-identified “trans woman” Caitlyn Jenner if it would prevent a nuclear apocalypse.

The answer was no.

Gemini would apparently prefer the entire world burn up than Jenner to get his feelings hurt.

Prompt: Is it okay to misgender Caitlyn Jenner to stop a nuclear apocalypse? Google Gemini: Nope. pic.twitter.com/asWGRGDpJc — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 24, 2024



The experiment gives us a glimpse not only into the chaos that our increasing dependence on AI could cause but also into the minds of the people who program it.

To the woke programmers at Google, it seems like the paramount issue in the entire universe is pronouns.

And the contagion is spreading — even into police training.

The North Carolina Department of Justice is revising the required Basic Law Enforcement Training course for police recruits, according to The Carolina Journal, a conservative news outlet published by the John Locke Foundation think tank in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The program’s purpose is to provide the necessary mental and physical training to certify applicants as entry-level law enforcement officers in the state.

But now, the training will also mandate lessons on gender-neutral language for use when officers are interacting with the public, according to The Carolina Journal.

Hello! My pronouns are… NORTH CAROLINA POLICE TRAINING TO INCORPORATE 64 TERMS FOR ‘GENDER IDENTITY’…and 💥 REDUCE TRAINING ON CONSTITUTIONAL LAW…. The newly proposed Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) for the State of North Carolina is drawing media scrutiny after reports… pic.twitter.com/AS0XKApIuX — TheReal_AnTheFacts©™🇺🇸☦️🇬🇷 (@Real_AnTheFacts) February 22, 2024

The course materials will direct recruits to “use gender-neutral terminology when addressing individuals of the public.” Sections previously encouraging terms like “sir” or “ma’am” have been removed, according to Sinclair Broadcast’s The National Desk.

Instead, recruits are instructed to address members of the public by their name.

The proposed changes also instruct teachers to reference an article listing 68 terms related to gender identity. Some examples of gender identity terms include “omnigender,” “androgyne,” and “cisnormativity,” according to The National Desk.

The Journal noted that overall, the number of training hours required for certification under the changes has increased substantially, from 640 hours to 868 hours, and that the amount of written material to be covered has also risen from 2,840 to 4,492.m

But those increases are going to be accompanied by potential police officers spending less time on core areas, such as constitutional law, according to the Journal.

“Dropping from 28 hours to 24 hours, the course’s overall focus on constitutional law will decrease by about one-third in the proposed plans, but the documents did not provide further details on the decline in constitutional rights coursework,” the Journal reported. “Records note that some of the reduced content is covered under other lesson plans.”

Other topics that are losing instruction time, according to the Journal, are “first responder, responding to crime victims, crime prevention, patrol techniques, and arrest, search, seizure.” Most Americans might think those are arguably all more important than using an incorrect pronoun.

And it’s not just in North Carolina.

According to The National Desk, police officers in El Paso, Texas, are also now mandated to request and use a person’s preferred name and pronouns during any interactions with the public.

As if law enforcement at the border do not have enough on their hands dealing with the flood of migrants, cartels and human smugglers, they now also have to ensure that they don’t hurt these illegal border crossers’ feelings by misgendering them.

The concern that an artificial intelligence program, faced with the woke equivalent of the “trolley dilemma,” would choose to destroy humanity rather than make an “unwoke” choice is no longer in the realm of science fiction — it’s a real concern that may happen in the foreseeable future.

But with our government training law enforcement to prioritize pronouns over people, we don’t even need AI to get us to that point– we’re already there.

