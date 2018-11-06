States to decide marijuana, Medicaid, redistricting measures

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — An array of initiatives is on the ballot in dozens of states, including whether to legalize marijuana, boost the minimum wage and expand Medicaid.

In all, voters in 37 states will decide the fate of 155 statewide initiatives on Tuesday. Most were drafted by legislatures, but 64 resulted from citizen-initiated campaigns.

In North Dakota and Michigan, voters have a chance to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, a step already taken by nine other states. The ballots in Missouri and Utah included proposals to legalize the medical use of pot.

Proposals to change the redistricting process so it’s potentially less partisan were on the ballot in four states — Missouri, Michigan, Utah and Colorado.

